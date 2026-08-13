Why Eagles Aren't Expected To Have A White Kelly Green Throwback Helmet This Year

Are the Philadelphia Eagles getting an alternate helmet in 2026?

The Eagles have been going viral on social media for a few posts recently, but this one caught the eye of the X-verse (formerly Twitter-verse). Eagles players were playing a game matching four helmets -- three of which were their midnight green helmet, alternate black helmet, and Kelly Green helmet.

There was a white helmet with a Kelly Green wing as the fourth helmet, promoting fans to ponder if that throwback helmet would be added to the rotation this season.

What is it? Still zero... 😂 pic.twitter.com/GByE2v6zGF — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 12, 2026

Don't shoot the messenger here, but the Eagles are tapped out of helmets they can use for the 2026 season if they keep their current rotation in place. The league only permits up to two alternate helmet designs per season and the Eagles have their current two in place.

The midnight green helmet is the primary helmet. The two alternate helmets are the black alternate helmet worn with the alternate black jerseys or road whites and the Kelly Green throwback helmets worn with the throwback Kelly Green uniforms.

Those are the three helmets the Eagles currently wear. If the Eagles announced a new alternate helmet, that would have typically been announced in July. The NFL prefers to unveil all the alternate helmets at once prior to training camp, which is when the Bills revealed their alternate helmets and new alternate gray uniforms.

The Eagles even unveiled their Kelly Green helmets in July. NFL teams typically send their uniform schedule for the upcoming season to the league in June and many franchises unveil their uniform schedule in training camp (the Eagles do theirs weekly).

While it's certainly possible the Eagles will have a white Kelly Green helmet in the future, that doesn't appear to be the case for this season.

The white Kelly Green helmet

The Eagles wore a white helmet only once in franchise history, and it was popular for its time. Towards the end of the Franklin Field era and the beginning of Veterans Stadium, the Eagles wore white helmets with Kelly Green uniforms from 1969 to 1973. The while helmets debuted in the 1969 preseason and became the team's official helmet in 1970.

The Eagles haven't worn a white helmet since, but perhaps a return is near. The Eagles are going to have a new helmet design and uniform for 2027, as the NFC East teams will be part of the "NFL Rivalries" program next season. Think of the NBA "City Edition" or MLB "City Connect," which are also run by Nike.

Perhaps the white Kelly Green helmets reappear there.

The Jalen Hurts factor

If Hurts has his say, the Eagles are going to get a white Kelly Green throwback uniform soon.

Hurts mentioned the possibility of wearing the white Kelly Green uniforms that were worn by the Eagles from 1985 through 1995 -- to pair with the current Kelly Green throwbacks. Multiple teams have ditched their alternate uniforms for another throwback, mainly the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Kelly Green uniforms are immensely popular amongst the Eagles players and fanbase. The Eagles even upped their Kelly Green throwback uniforms to three times a year and dropped the alternate black uniforms to just one a year -- which has been the theme since NFL teams were permitted to wear alternate/throwback uniforms up to four times a year.

The Eagles have their four uniforms in place for 2026 -- home midnight green, road white, alternate black, and throwback Kelly Green. If the white road Kelly Green uniforms debut -- it would have to be in 2027.

This may be the case with the white Kelly Green helmets as well. Juts an early tease of what may be coming.