Are Eagles Alternate Uniforms Going By The Wayside? Why A Popular Throwback Could Replace Them

The Philadelphia Eagles haven't had many changes to their uniforms since debuting the midnight green primary color in 1996.

There have been subtle changes to the road jerseys over the years, and the number outline and wordmark -- yet no wholesale changes have taken place.

The most notable change has been the addition to the wardrobe. The Eagles introduced an alternate black jersey in 2003 while adding black pants to the uniform in 2014 and an alternate black helmet in 2022. The throwback Kelly Green uniforms debuted in 2023 -- along with the alternate Kelly Green helmet.

The Kelly Green jerseys have taken over as the popular alternate/throwback uniform since they debuted, while the black jerseys are only used once a year.

Teams can now wear an alternate uniform up to four times a year, and the Eagles have chosen to wear their Kelly Green throwback uniforms three times and the black alternates once. The alternate black helmets are used more than once (with the white road jerseys), and the same goes with the black pants.

Could a change be coming to the alternate uniforms in the future? If a popular throwback jersey comes into fruition.

Is another Kelly Green uniform coming?

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is a fan of the "Kelly Green" uniform, and played a crucial role in the campaign for the Eagles to bring back the popular 90s throwback uniform a few years ago. Onc ethe NFL brought back the use of alternate helmets, the "Kelly Green" uniforms returned.

Hurts seems to want another uniform from that era next. The Eagles quarterback mentioned the possibility of wearing the while "Kelly Green" uniforms that were worn by the Eagles from 1985 through 1995 -- to pair with the current "Kelly Green" throwbacks.

The white "Kelly Green" jerseys were a staple of that era as well, and the Eagles already have the alternate helmet and pants to go with the jersey.

What would happen to the alternate black uniforms?

The NFL allows the use of four uniforms in a set -- so one of the uniforms would have to be dropped if a white "Kelly Green" jersey came back. The home and road jerseys have not been replaced in 30 years and are unlikely to be replaced any time soon.

The home "Kelly Green" uniform is too popular, so that's not going anywhere. The blavk alternate jerseys is the top candidate to be shelved, assuming the Eagles want to go to two throwback uniforms.

Other teams have adopted two throwback uniforms as their alternates. The San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the two most notable, with the Buccaneers ditching the Pewter uniforms in favor of a road creamsicle throwback.

The Eagles could do the same if they wanted.

When would a change like this happen?

If the Eagles brought back the road "Kelly Green" throwbacks, it wouldn't be this year. The Eagles have already unveiled their jerseys for the home, road, and alternates with the updated wordmark -- so all three are in the rotation for 2026.

The "Kelly Green" throwbacks are also back, likely to be worn three games.

If a road throwback would be introduced, 2027 would be the earliest. The Eagles could wear the home and road throwbacks up to four times in a season, so perhaps the home throwbacks twice and the road throwbacks twice.

The "Rivalries" uniform all also be added to the rotation in 2027. Perhaps the black alternate uniform will be updated, or a new color or helmet could emerge. None of these details will be unveiled until 2027, but the process with the "Rivalries" uniform is already in the works.

This season could be the last one with the current iteration of the black uniforms. Changes are coming to the Eagles uniform set soon -- an addition at the very least.