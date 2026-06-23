PHILADELPHIA - As the Eagles prepare to open training camp later this summer, second-year cornerback Mac McWilliams faces a pivotal point in his young NFL career.

The 24-year-old McWilliams, selected 145th overall out of Central Florida in the 2025 NFL Draft, essentially redshirted his rookie season, playing in only five games and participating in 28 defensive snaps (2% of the team’s total), with 21 of those came in the meaningless Week 18 regular-season finance when Philadelphia was resting its key contributors ahead of the playoffs.

By the end of his rookie season, even though McWilliams was on the 53-man roster, undrafted practice-squad player Brandon Johnson seemed to pass McWilliams in the coaching staff’s minds.

Failing to garner playing time on a very good defense as a Day 3 draft pick should hardly be considered strike three in any circumstance, but the Eagles did have issues at the CB2 spot opposite All-Pro Quinyon Mitchell last season.

Neither Kelee Ringo nor Jakorian Bennett was able to carve inroads when given opportunities, and McWilliams was never even considered to be thrown into the deep end of the pool.

This spring, the Eagles signed the ultra-talented Riq Woolen to calm the murky waters at CB2, and also brought in veteran Jonathan Jones to be the top backup.

And if spring work was any indication, Jones is being prepared to be the top reserved outside the numbers and inside at slot behind All-Pro Cooper DeJean.

Ringo, meanwhile, is still a dominant special teams player, and Bennett had the speed that will earn second and third chances, plus veteran Michael Carter is still around as a backup safety who can play in the slot.

The Numbers Game

Eagles rookie CB Mac McWilliams speaks with reporters on May 2, 2025. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

Those numbers are daunting for McWilliams, but the fledgling second-year hopeful already survived over Johnson when the Eagles recently needed a roster spot. Of course, UFL standout Shaun Wade, also a cornerback, was the player being brought in.

McWilliams’ top trait to date remains his perceived versatility in that he’s gotten practice reps outside, in the slot, and in dime packages.

The coverage technique is still a work in progress for the Sunshine State native, as is his physicality at the line of scrimmage, and overall consistency against NFL receivers.

McWilliams needs to stand out this summer at training camp or he will find himself on the roster bubble at the cut to 53 in August, either earmarked for a practice squad spot or considering a fresh start in a different environment where more cornerback depth is needed.