PHILADELPHIA – Enjoy the breather, Nick Sirianni.

For the first time in a long while, the Eagles get to take a backseat in this sports-crazed city. Their neighbors across 11th Street just convinced the most famous athlete on the planet to finish his career at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

LeBron James, 41, will play his 24th—and almost certainly final—NBA season with the long-suffering Sixers. It’s a franchise that hasn’t hoisted the Larry O’Brien Trophy since Moses Malone, Julius Erving, and the legendary 1983 team.

After years of “Trust the Process,” tanking, lottery misfortune, and negative culture karma, the Sixers finally did something decidedly un-Sixers-like: despite facing long odds to convince James to sign they tried anyway.

The turning point came May 29, when the organization hired Mike Gansey as president of basketball operations. The former Cleveland Cavaliers executive wasted no time rewriting the franchise’s timid playbook.

First he swung a blockbuster deal to acquire second-team All-NBA swingman Jaylen Brown from the hated Boston Celtics—exactly the kind of aggressive, win-now move previous Sixers regimes spent decades avoiding.

Then Gansey leveraged both that momentum and a personal connection that stretches back a quarter-century: Gansey finished second to James in Ohio Mr. Basketball voting in 2001. The two have stayed close ever since.

It also didn’t hurt that James already shares a genuine friendship with incumbent Sixers star Tyrese Maxey, whose explosive scoring and leadership checked another box for "The King."

A King-Sized Breather

Nick Sirianni speaks with reports at 2026 minicamp. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

Suddenly the spotlight that has burned so relentlessly on the Eagles has a legitimate rival.

With Eagles training camp opening July 29, Philly’s love affair with its football team isn’t going anywhere. But for once, Sirianni and company can step out of the daily back-page glare.

Speculation about Brandon Graham returning for a record 16th season or a midsummer trade for a safety won’t automatically trigger citywide overreactions.

The inevitable growing pains of installing a Shanahan/McVay-style offense under first-year coordinator Sean Mannion might actually be met with a measure of patience instead of panic.

The Eagles will never want to settle for second billing in this town—the standard at the Jefferson Health Training Complex remains championship-or-bust for the football team. Yet the constant urgency that has been unrelenting around the Eagles for years may be paused here and there.

Even if that's for a moment or two or fewer sports-radio calls per shift it could be exactly what the Eagles need as they try to turn a first-round playoff exit in 2025 to a championship run this season.