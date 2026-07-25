What Moves Eagles Need To MakeTo Keep Up With Craziness Happening in Philly

For the first time in decades, the Philadelphia Eagles won't be the story in the city of Philadelphia once training camp begins.

This is the power of LeBron James choosing Philadelphia. A city that was always a basketball town coupled with 25 years of frustration by the Philadelphia 76ers and their inability to get back to the NBA Finals.

As the Sixers waned, the Eagles thrived. The Eagles went to eight conference championship games since the Sixers last made the NBA Finals. Philadelphia was always an Eagle stown, but the franchise will be sharing the spotlight with the Sixers as long as LeBron James is in this city.

The power of LeBron is real. The Sixers have taken over the city, even with the Eagles starting training camp next week.

This is the time of year fans get excited about the Eagles. This has always been the case, even with the Philadelphia Phillies in a pennant race and competing for championships in the golden years of Ryan Howard, Chase Utley, and Jimmy Rollins.

Again, LeBron is a different animal. The Eagles aren't an afterthought, but they'll be taking a backseat to LeBron coming to Philadelphia has training camp starts. Jaylen Brown still has to be introduced by the way.

Is there anything the Eagles can do to get the spotlight back on them? Football season will take over in due time (it always does), but a big move by the Eagles couldn't hurt.

What big move for a team that's a Super Bowl contender can the Eagles make? There are a few.

Trade for Maxx Crosby

This one seems nearly impossible, but so did LeBron James coming to play for the Sixers at one point. The Eagles have the assets to pull this off if the Raiders do decide to trade him.

The Eagles have multiple first-round picks over the next two years they could use to land Crosby. A 2027 first-round pick is valuable, but so is a 2028 first-round pick.

Philadelphia also has players to deal on the defensive line, Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt are the young pass rushers that could entice Crosby to Philadelphia. There's also the Jalen Carter extension talks.

What if the Eagles can't get a deal done with Carter? Do they package him in a potential deal for Crosby? That takes the vibe out of acquiring a player like Crosby.

A move to acquire Crosby would get this city really excited for the Eagles again, and maybe take the pressure off the Sixers for a day or two.

Trade for a starting safety

This move isn't as sexy as trading for a premier pass rusher, but the Eagles could use an improvement at safety (and there are a few trade candidates available). This is the position they spend the least money on their roster, and in the entire NFL for the safety position.

The Eagles are ready to roll into training camp with Marcus Epps, giving him every opportunity to win the starting safety job. Epps and Andrew Mukuba could be teh starting safeties come Week 1, but the Eagles have revamped the safety position throughout training camp in the past.

Nothing is set in stone with this position, not even Epps as a starting safety. The Eagles need to add talent at safety, whether that's for a starter or more depth. A starter would be more practical for a defense that's already a top-five unit in the NFL.

Extend Jalen Carter

Ending any questions about a Carter extension heading into training camp would take away some negative vibes heading into camp. This is more "fear of the unknown" regarding Carter and his talks with the Eagles.

Both sides have talked an extension over the past few months, but haven't been able to come to a deal. It was believed the Eagles and carter would come to an aggreement by the end of minicmap, but talks have dragged.

Carter is a generational player, someone who's about to reset the market for defensive tackle. There's a barometer with the Jeffery Simmons extension done, so the Eagles and Carter at least have a number to meet or match.

A Carter extension ensures his future in Philadelphia. The Eagles will have a generational player for years to come.