PHILADELPHIA — When the Eagles traded for quarterback Andy Dalton back in March, the spin was a franchise that valued the depth of the quarterback position more than most, bringing in proven veteran insurance in case of emergency.

The working idea was that Dalton’s presence had nothing to do with the Eagles’ belief in Tanner McKee as the backup and was simply a break glass in case of catastrophe contingency in case both Jalen Hurts and McKee suffered injuries.

Considering the difference in experience levels – over 170 NFL starts for the 38-year-old “Red Rifle” versus two, in meaningless circumstances for the largely unproven McKee, perhaps that sentiment was unrealistic.

Fast forward to OTAs and mandatory minicamp and it was Dalton consistently taking the crucial second-team reps in sessions open to reporters with McKee sliding back to the QB3 role for three of the four open sessions.

Heads were swimming with the change in offense from a power-based run-first unit, which relied on the one-one-one dominance of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in the passing game, to a Shanshan/McVay style of pure progression approach.

Of the four QBs on hand, Dalton, who has experience in the style, was easily the best at processing but his physical skills have eroded to the point there are questions with arm talent.

Meanwhile, Hurts, McKee and rookie Cole Payton were hesitant and underwater when it came to what new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion wanted. McKee, specifically, seemed to immediately revert to dumping the football off to running back Will Shipley if his first read was taken away.

“We're rotating there at the two spot,” head coach Nick Sirianni admitted. “I'm not ready to say anybody is anything as far as positions. We don't have to make any determinations there, but what [QB] Andy [Dalton] and Tanner have been doing every other day is rotating there with the two's and both [are] getting a lot of good work.”

Projection Vs. Experience

Andy Dalton at Eagles' practice on June 9, 2026 | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

Dalton brings exactly what you'd expect to the dance at this stage of his career: poise, quick decision-making, and the kind of veteran savvy that sometimes doesn't show up in the box score.

Perceived early advantages in practice don't always mean much, especially in the context of the new offense being installed, but when a 15-year vet is out-snapping the perceived in-house incumbent at QB2 that’s a notable development.

McKee has youth on his side and the better physical tools: a bigger arm, more functional mobility and a higher upside.

But most of the Stanford product's advantages in this position battle are projections and a rough Week 18 start late last season didn't help his case.

The last of the four open practices in the spring was the session McKee handled the QB2 work after Dalton failed to impress enough in three opportunities. That could suggest McKee might be turning the corner and pushing back, potentially reclaiming his QB2 role.

The fact that this is even a conversation, though, speaks volumes about how the front office views the backup situation.

McKee is on the final year of his rookie contract, which makes a potential trade more realistic, especially if the Eagles grow more comfortable with the idea that Dalton has gas left in his tank.

Payton, meanwhile, is clearly a developmental player who will need time, and the Eagles will certainly do their due diligence on Brendan Sorsby if the NFL allows him to enter the supplemental draft in July.

Training camp and preseason will sort all of this out but what once looked like impressive depth on paper has already shifted to Hurts better stay healthy at quarterback in Philadelphia.