Why I'm Buying the Early Eagles Hype Around Dontayvion Wicks and Darius Cooper

There were a lot of question marks surrounding the Philadelphia Eagles at wide receiver heading into training camp.

Some new questions have arose, but the Eagles appear to have their winners in the WR2 and WR5 battles. Dontayvion Wicks and Darius Cooper have taken the reins for those jobs, and it hasn't been close.

Wicks has been the best receiver in training camp not named DeVonta Smith. Cooper is the best wideout behind them.

Thanks to hamstring injuries to DeVonta Smith and Makai Lemon, the snaps in practices have increased for Cooper and the targets have increased for Wicks. Even though the Eagles are down at wide receiver, booth are taking advantage of the opportunity.

Could Wicks and Cooper be training camp darlings? Perhaps, but there are reasons to buy into the hype.

Wicks has been a blessing in disguise

Wicks was one of the biggest question marks heading into training camp. He was the early favorite for the WR2 job, mainly because Makai Lemon was dealing with a hamstring injury.

The consensus was Lemon would challenge Wicks for the WR2 job when he was 100% healthy. Lemon injured his hamstring during the fourth practice and hasn't returned -- and he didn't stand out when he was on the field.

Wicks has racked up strong practices from Day 1. He's caught deep passes, made impressive catches in traffic, and been a reliable option across the middle for Jalen Hurts. The Eagles want Hurts to throw over the middle of the field more, and Wicks's ability to create separation quickly has helped Hurts make that transition.

“He can attack the ball. You can see who has that anger to them. Who has a little bit of rage in them. For the best. He’s got it," Hurts said on Wicks. "That’s exciting to see. He runs great routes. It’ll be exciting to see him work this season with the aggression that he has.”

Wicks is going to be the WR2 come Week 1 at this rate, and play a significant role in the pass game. He's having good practices without Smith as he nurses his hamstring injury.

Imagine what Wicks will bring to the table when Smith gets back? That's what the Eagles can envision one month from now.

Cooper has earned a roster spot

If the Eagles decide to go with only five receivers -- and it does seem that will be a possibility -- Cooper is the overwhelming favorite for that No. 5 spot. Cooper has racked up strong practices and outmuscled defenders for the football, making the contested catches that have stood out in team sessions.

Jalen Hurts has praised Cooper for how he's performed in camp. Cooper has been a reliable option across the middle and has taken advantage of getting more reps with the top wideouts out.

He's taken the lead in the battle for the WR5 spot because he's consistently caught the football, but Cooper also does the dirty work at receiver. The Eagles need blockers and Cooper has improved in that role. He's had a better camp than last year, when he was an undrafted rookie that made the team.

The Eagles would be foolish to not have Cooper on this roster, as he's playing his way into a conversation for WR4 base don how Hollywood Brown has played thus far. Regardless, Cooper should have a roster spot through a week of camp.