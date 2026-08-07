Grading The Top Eagles WRs Through First Week of Camp: High Mark for Dontayvion Wicks

Wide receiver is one of the most intriguing positions on the Philadelphia Eagles this summer.

The position has been revamped after the trade of A.J. Brown (technically prior to the trade). The Eagles added Dontayvion Wicks via trade, Hollywood Brown in free agency, and Makai Lemon in the first round of the draft. They highlight the winners and losers portion of camp too.

They also have DeVonta Smith, who is the WR1 this year (which was a long time coming).

Though a week of camp, how are the new wideouts faring. What about the ones who were on the team last year? Let's grade them all -- with the highest grades on top.

Dontayvion Wicks -- A+

Wicks has been tremendous through a week of training camp. The Eagles had a competition for the WR2 spot to begin the summer, but Wicks has established himself a sthe clear front runner.

Not only has Wicks made contested catches, his chemistry with Jalen Hurts has been on point and he's been a strong option over the middle of the field.

Wicks is the WR2 on this team, and expectations are rising on what he cna do for this offense come Week 1.

Darius Cooper -- A+

Cooper has emerged as the favorite for the WR5 job, and may be in contention for the WR4 spot. He may have a roster spot at this stage in the game, catching tough passes across the middle and showcasing his blocking ability.

There's a lot to like regarding Cooper heading into year two. This is a young player the Eagles wnat to continue to develop, and Cooper has shown up in back-to-back camps.

Cooper has earned one of the wide receiver spots so far.

DeVonta Smith -- A

Smith has been the best receiver in camp, even if he's missed a few practices with a hamstring injury. Expectations are higher for Smith since he's the WR1, and Smith has lived up to those expectations.

Smith is primed for a big year. He's catching the football and is the playmaker in this offense. Because of Smith, Wicks may be primed for a big year.

Britain Covey -- B+

A hamstring injury has sidelined Covey too, but he's been a reliable pass catcher on the secodn team offense. He runs routes well and is a veteran in this system.

Amongst the wideouts competing for the WR5 spot, Covey is second behind Cooper (a distant second). He still has a shot to make this team if he's healthy.

Elijah Moore -- B

Moore has been fine and he's made a few plays. He doesn't get as many opportunities since he's on the third team, but has been elevated on the depth chart due to all the hamstring injuries at wide receiver.

This is an opportunity for Moore to showcase himself prior to the preseason.

Johnny Wilson -- C+

Wilson is there. He's a good blocker and catches passes, but he's not having the training camp similar to what he had in minicamp. That's a bit disappointing.

Wilson could still make this roster, but the former fifth-round pick may be a long shot now.

Quez Watkins -- C+

Watkins is more of a camp body at this stage of his career, but he's had a notable play. He badly beat Ambry Thomas on a move and used the afterburners for a hige gain.

Jalen Hurts has tried to hit Watkins on a few deep passes this camp too. Helps Hurts is familar with him.

Watkins was always a long shot to return to this team. Expectations are what they are.

Hollywood Brown -- C

Brown was considered a dark horse for the WR2 job, but hasn't been the deep ball threat he wa sin minicamp. While Brown hasn't been bad, he hasn't stood out either.

There shouldn't be any danger of Brown potentially losing his job as a WR4, but Cooper is closer to him than one would think. Cooper has been a better wideout than Brown so far.

Makai Lemon -- Incomplete

Lemon just hasn't practiced enough to deserve a grade. He missed the last two practices with a hamstring injury, which he injured on Day 4 of camp.

When Lemon was on the field, he wasn't doing much. There just hasn't been anything notable to write about Lemon on the field.

If Lemon wasn't injured, he would get a "C." He's had a vanilla summer.

Danny Gray, Erik Ezukanma, Samori Toure, Brandon Hayes -- Incomplete

There hasn't been much to evaluate with these four players, as the Eagles have a lot of receivers on the training camp roster.

With players out, there will be more opportunities. There will be reps in preseason games too.