Why the Eagles WR2 Battle Isn't Nearly as Close as Fans Think

The hype was built around the battle for the WR2 spot all summer. Through a week of training camp, the fight feels like a first-round knockout.

Dontayvion Wicks is the clear front runner for the WR2 spot on the Philadelphia Eagles. And the battle isn't close.

Wicks has established himself as the WR2 on this team through five practices. He's been the best wideout not named DeVonta Smith in training camp, and is living up to what the Eagles traded for back in March.

Is Wicks going to be as good as DeVonta Smith? Of course not, but the offseason trade acquisition is proving he's a starting wide receiver in the league. That's what the Eagles traded for.

How did Wicks become the clear front runner for WR2 through a week of practice? A few circumstances played in his favor.

The trust factor with Jalen Hurts

Wicks was the WR1 on Day 5 of training camp thanks to hamstring injuries to DeVonta Smith and Makai Lemon. The offense didn't perform well (more on that in observations here), but Hurts clearly trusted Wicks frequently. Hurts made good throws to Wicks in the practice, especially over the middle.

Wicks has made some tough catches in training camp, and a few highlight plays of his own. Easy to see where the trust factor has emerged with Hurts through five practices.

The Eagles are going to need someone to free up Smith and Dallas Goedert. A third option needed to step up this summer -- and Wicks has done that. While it's just training camp, Wicks has lived up to the belief the Eagles have in him.

He's not that fourth receiver in Green Bay, cast off due to a numbers game. Wicks may be a player.

Makai Lemon hasn't been on the field

Lemon left Monday's practice with a hamstring injury, not participating in team drills after performing in the individual period. Another hamstring injury for Lemon, which is what set him back in the spring as he missed some of OTAs and all of mandatory minicamp.

Lemon needs the reps with Jalen Hurts, to get the timing and chemistry down. He hasn't been able to do that because he hasn't been on the field. The Eagles didn't ease Lemon into the offense once camp started, which could have been a mistake in hindsight.

This is a position battle and Wicks needed someone to challenge him. Lemon was his biggest competitor, but can't compete if you're not on the field. When Lemon was practicing, he wasn't doing much anyway -- but that was in shells and shorts.

Lemon hasn't been able to fully practice in pads yet. The Eagles need to get him healthy since he's already missing valuable time.

Fair not to bank on Lemon to be an instant contributor come Week 1 at this rate (there are many reasons why here). Another reason this job belongs to Wicks.

Hollywood Brown hasn't wowed

Brown was always the long shot to win the WR2 job, and he wasn't expected to win the WR2 job. If Brown did win the job, that demonstrated how poor Wicks and Lemon were in camp.

There was an opportunity for Brown to elevate his stock on Day 5 of training camp, but that didn't happen (can read the winners and losers here). Hurts tried t throw up some deep passes to Brown, but the chemistry was off (one of the passes led to an interception).

Brown is expected to be the WR4 on this team. Wicks is in line to be the WR2 and Lemon the WR3 when he gets back.

How the Eagles utilize Lemon when he returns is the key. Do they ease him in the slot or have him work on the outside? This is why Lemon needs as many reps as he can, which he's not getting on the sidelines.

Brown being the WR4 is okay, but he hasn't been a challenge for Wicks either.

First-round knockout right? Sure is trending that way.