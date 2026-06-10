Why Lane Johnson Didn't Want To Retire On A Low Note With Eagles After Last Season

The end of Lane Johnson's season was not the way he envisioned.

Johnson suffered a severe LisFranc injury on the first offensive play in Week 11 against the Detroit Lions. The Eagles' All-Pro tackle felt a pop in his foot -- and that wa sit.

Johnson was done for the season, even if he didn't know it yet. He tried to come back in time for the end of the regular season, and the wild card matchup against the San Francisco 49ers -- but it wasn't in the cards.

'I was trying to come back, Johnson said. "I was rehabbing. I was practicing, and towards the playoff game I went out there to practice and my foot just swole up. I just couldn't function.

"It wasn't because of trying."

Johnson ended up missing the final seven games -- including the playoff game -- raising questions if he would return following his age-35 season. This is after a series of injuries that has plagued him over the last few years.

On top of the LisFranc injury last year, Johnson has had a series of ongoing concussions and ankle issues over the course of his career. This is including a groin injury that he played through in 2023 (and managed 16 games).

Johnson was one of the best right tackles in the game last season, and he was on his way towards a fourth straight Pro Bowl selection and fifth consecutive All-Pro honor. He didn't allow a sack in 251 pass-blocking snaps and had a pressure rate allowed per dropback of 2.0%.

Johnson hasn't allowed a sack in a season in four of the past five years, while his pressure rate allowed per drop back is 1.6% over the last two seasons. Bottom line -- Johnson is still playing at an elite level.

Why give all that up?

"My career started to blossom in my 30s," Johnson said. "I wanted to come back and finish on a strong note and get the most out of myself."

How long does Johnson want to play?

Johnson is still playing at a high level as he enters his 14th season in the league. While Johnson will be 36 years old, the Eagles' right tackle still thinks he has some good years left in him.

"The only thing that's keeping me thinking about retirement is family," Johnson said. Mom and dad are getting older. You miss a lot of time, but other than that I love this game so much.

"I love competing with all my teammates. i love just becoming the older player."

Johnson doesn't have a set date when he wants to retire, but it's clear he'll play as long as his body wants him to. He just didn't want to end his season like he did last year, as his last football play would have been a pop in his foot if Johnson would have retired.

Johnson's pressure rate allowed per dropback has been 2.0% or lower in four of the last five seasons, and he's allowed just one sack in his last 2,138 pass-blocking snaps.

If Johnson wanted to go out at the top of his game, he would have retired after Super Bowl LIX. Johnson has aspirations to play until he's 40, so perhaps that's his motivation to keep going.

Right now? Johnson is taking it year to year, and his contract does end after the 2027 season. Perhaps that's when Johnson and the Eagles could have that conversation, especially with Markel Bell waiting in the wings.

Johnson can play right tackle for the Eagles as long as he wants. he's a future Hall of Famer.