PHILADELPHIA — In a secondary still sorting out some roles, Michael Carter has emerged as one of the more intriguing storylines early in Eagles training camp.

The veteran defensive back’s ability to contribute at multiple spots received strong reviews from defensive coordinator Vic Fangio on Wednesday.

Fangio singled out Carter’s adaptability when asked by Eagles On SI about the Duke product during his press availability, saying: “Michael's had a good camp so far. He might be the only guy -- I'd have to think -- he's learning three positions. He's playing safety, nickel, and when we do go to our six-DB stuff, he's the sixth DB in there.”

That three-position workload underscores Carter’s value to the 2026 defense.

Acquired from the New York Jets near the 2025 trade deadline and retained on a reworked contract this offseason, the former Duke safety and longtime Jets slot cornerback has been rotating at safety for the Eagles this summer while also logging nickel and dime package reps.

Carter, 27, has also seen some first-team reps at safety in nickel looks, alongside emerging second-year player Drew Mukuba.

Carter is trying to chase down steady veteran Marcus Epps for a starting role in sub packages, when All-Pro Cooper DeJean mans the slot. In base looks, DeJean will be playing safety this season.

Carter’s college background at safety and his NFL experience as a slot corner have made him a natural fit for Fangio’s layered coverage packages in which slot and safety can be mirrored positions at times.

“It can be a lot,” Carter admitted when discussing toggling between safety and slot. “But you just kinda got to compartmentalize everything.”

Handling coverage and communication demands across alignments can be a difficult task, but Carter has proven to be a high-IQ player with the instincts and technique to build of his multiplicity as a player.

“Being able to separate the two and me going to that nickel world, just knowing how the alignment changes and all that,” Carter continued. “I think the alignment is more of it than anything, and then going back there [to safety] and going back into that mode where you have to communicate a little bit more.”

To prepare to become more safety-centric, Carter spent a lot of time with defensive pass game coordinator Joe Kasper.

Eagles assistant coach Joe Kasper looks on at positional drills. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

"I think just a lot of one-on-one with Joe,” Carter said when asked how he prepared. “Really iron out the details and really just communicating. Marcus and Dre have been a huge help with that, just learning the communication.

“It's a lot of humility in our room, and guys ask questions, and the room is receptive to questions so everybody is willing to reach back and help out and bring others along, so I really appreciate those guys for bringing me up to speed with communication and things like that."

The positive early returns for Carter were certified by Fangio.

“I think he's had a very good camp and has done nothing but helped himself and not eliminating himself from anything,” Fangio said. “[At] safety, he's progressing nicely.”