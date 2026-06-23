Nine Eagles Who Will Ride Soaring Stock Into Training Camp

Training camp is a month away, yet there are players on the Philadelphia Eagles roster that are looking to carry the momentum from the spring.

While it's hard to gauge how players perform in shells and shorts, it's always better to be on the radar in a good way heading into the summer than spend six weeks contemplating about what you can do better.

These players on the Eagles roster will carry momentum into training camp, which can lead to big seasons or roster spots -- pending on the situation. The Eagles have to feel good about these players over the next few weeks, and their potential heading into training camp.

So which players have stock that should be bought this summer? Quite a few Eagles had a good spring.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (LB)

Trotter Jr. had the opportunity to take reps with the first team with Jihaad Campbell recovering from a procedure on his shoulder. He took advantage, being around the football and in position to make plays.

Heading into his third year, Trotter Jr. has shown he can start in the league. The Eagles have Campbell and Zack Baun as the starters, but Trotter Jr. should find a way to get on the field this year.

Tariq Woolen (CB)

Woolen had the best minicamp out of anyone on the Eagles roster. He was tracking down DeVonta Smith on go balls and breaking up passes in the end zone. The Eagles are significantly better at the CB2 with Woolen around.

There is no buyers remorse with Woolen this offseason. He may be in Philadelphia longer than a year.

Cam Jurgens (C)

For a player that received stem-cell treatment to fix his back pain, Jurgens looked like a much happier player when he was playing football this spring. Compared to the last two seasons, Jurgens is in a much better place.

The back injury was clearly getting to Jurgens and limited him all throughout last year. That didn't appear to be the case this spring.

Having Jurgens healthy is massive for the Eagles offensive line.

Hollywood Brown (WR)

Brown emerged in the competition for the WR2 role, even if he's still a long shot to win the job. He showed he can be a deep-ball receiver in the offense and Jalen Hurts seems to trust him downfield.

None of the other wideouts in the WR2 competition stood out this spring (and Makai Lemon was out for mandatory minicamp). He could be in line for an expended role in the Eagles offense, significantly helping the depth of the receiver room that has plagued this team over the past few years.

Marcus Epps (S)

Have the Eagles brought in anyone at safety yet? That's massive for Epps, who defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is giving the first crack at winning the starting safety job next to Andrew Mukuba.

Epps played well at the end of last season, and has carried that momentum into the spring. There's still a good chance the Eagles add at safety, but this is Epps' job to lose right now.

Byron Young (DT)

Picking up where he left off towards the end of last season, Young is the No. 4 defensive tackle heading into training camp. He's shown he can get after the quarterback, and has found his way into playing time with Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and Moro Ojomo.

The Eagles were patient with Young two seasons ago, and the patience paid off. Young is living up to the third-round talent the Raiders saw in him several years ago.

Johnny Wilson (WR)

Young missed all of last seaosn with knee and ankle injuries, and was struggling in training camp before the injuries occurred. He still has the connection with Jalen Hurts, getting passes in the middle of the field during minicamp -- while looking recovered from his injuries.

The Eagles could keep six receivers, and Wilson appears to be in line for one of the final spots.

Tank Bigsby (RB)

Bigsby is the No. 2 running back behind Saquon Barkley, but showed an incredible burst this spring. He hit the hole quickly and looked as explosive as he did last year.

If the Eagles do run some inside zone, Bigsby is going to be a nice compliment to Saquon Barkley. Still don't expect a lot of carries for Bigsby this year.

Markel Bell (T)

Bell had a disappointing end to the spring by missing the last minicamp practice with an injury, but he may be further along in his development than expected.

The Eagles had Bell as the first team right tackle when Lane Johnson wasn't present for the voluntary portion of minicamp, so they seem to be preparing him to be the swing tackle in his rookie year. That could spell trouble for Fred Johnson.

Of the Eagles' top three picks, Bell had the best spring.