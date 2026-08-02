Rookie Progress Report After First Week of Eagles Training Camp

Three practices of training camp are in the books.

The Philadelphia Eagles are still getting acclimated before the pads come on (which will be Tuesday). This portion of training camp is showing off athleticism and getting ready for the physical grind ahead.

The acclimatization period is for rookies, as they get their feet wet in what will be a giant step from college to the NFL. This year won't be like 2024, when Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean looked like Day 1 superstars.

This rookie class has a lot to learn, and aren't getting off to the starts the team would desire. Patience is a virtue here, especially with the top picks in this class.

Perhaps these players won't be stars in 2026, but we're only three days into camp. Here is where each draft pick stands after the first week.

Makai Lemon (1st round)

Lemon isn't leading the race for the WR2 battle. That belongs to Dontayvion Wicks, who has impressed early in training camp.

Three practices in, Lemon hasn't done anything of note. He had an opportunity at a highlight-reel catch, but Jalen Hurts overthrew him. This is where Wicks comes in, as he can be the bridge to get Lemon acclimated to the league.

The Eagles want Lemon to be more than a slot reciever, but that's his strength right now. Lemon is being eased in following an hamstring injury from the spring. He's got some catching up to do.

Eli Stowers (2nd round)

Stowers is the most concerning rookie thus far. He hasn't been able to showcase his athleticism in sessions where athleticism matters. What happens when the pads come on?

Johnny Mundt is getting the looks as the TE2, in "12 personnel" and "11 personnel." Stowers has been working on his blocking, so perhaps that's what the Eagles want him to focus on. When Stowers did get a pass-catching opportunity, he couldn't haul in a Tanner McKee pass despite his size advantage.

There are reasons to be concerned with Stowers going forward, even though we're only three practices in.

Markel Bell (3rd round)

Thought Bell deserved an opportunity to be the right tackle on Saturday when Lane Johnson was out (personal). Fred Johnson didn't fare well against Jalyx Hunt, so perhaps Bell would be better against the biggest winner in camp so far.

The Eagles are going to rotate Bell at left and right tackle, but he's been at left tackle early in camp. Bell should set more opportunities on the right side at some point, but he's another one the Eagles are looking to ease in.

Cole Payton (5th round)

Payton has been a jekyll-and-hyde through three practices. He had some highlight throws on Day 1, only to turn around and throw three interceptions on Day 2. He's performing like a rookie quarterback picked on Day 3 -- nothing is guaranteed.

Give Payton credit for this -- he's not afraid to sling the football. He still was aggressive on Day 3 of practice, and had a nice completion to Danny Gray. Will be interesting to see how Payton plays this preseason.

Has Payton earned a roster spot? Way too soon to tell.

Micah Morris (6th round)

Morris was the right guard on the second team on Day 3 of practice, but left early and walked off under his own power. He spent time in the trainers room.

Drew Kendall has also been getting reps as the second team right guard. Morris has been on the third team when Kendall has bene getting reps. What's notable is Kendall is splitting time with Jake Majors at center.

We'll see the extent of Morris's injury this week.

Cole Wisniewski (7th round)

Wisniewski missed Saturday's practice with a hamstring injury. He's behind Marcus Epps and Michael Carter II at safety, not really a factor in the starting safety battle.

Until Wisniewski gets back to the practice field, there's little to report.

Uar Bernard (7th round)

Patience is the key with Bernard, as he hasn't put on shoulder pads yet. He's never had a full padded practice, and will be learning on the developmental squad.

The end of practice is where Bernard will learn, when he's getting coaching on the developmental unit. Vic Fangio preached how patient the Eagles have to be with him.

"The "PP Plan," lots of patience and lots of persistence.," Fangio said. "The day he put on a helmet here was the first time he ever put on a helmet. He hasn’t had shoulder pads on yet. That would be a new experience for him.

"Everybody, including himself and us, needs to temper any expectations down. He's got a process to go through."

Keyshawn James-Newby (7th round)

James-Newby had an interception off Cole Payton in the flat on Day 2 of training camp, a signal of a strong start. He was holding his own before getting carted off early in 11-on-11s, not returning.

We'll see what the extent of his injury is once practice resumes this week.