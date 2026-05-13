Ranking the NFL’s Record Nine International Series Games in 2026

The NFL’s 2026 schedule release is almost here.

While we still have to wait until Thursday night for the entire upcoming slate of games, we’ve already been made aware of a handful of matchups thanks to “leaks” from the league’s broadcast partners. Additionally, the NFL announced on Wednesday morning its record nine (!) International Series games that will start in Week 1 with a contest between the Rams and 49ers in Melbourne, and close in Week 11 when the 49ers take on the Vikings in Mexico City.

With that, let’s rank them! From worst to best, here’s a look at all nine contests set to be played outside of the U.S. in 2026.

9. Colts vs. Commanders (London)

Daniel Jones and the Colts will take on the Commanders in London. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Date: October 4, 2026 (Week 4)

Before Wednesday’s announcement, the Colts—being smack dab in the middle of the country—had one of the league’s shortest road trip schedules in terms of air miles for the coming season. They’ll now head to London in Week 4 to take on the Commanders.

Unfortunately, outside of quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Jayden Daniels coming back from injury, this one doesn’t carry much intrigue as both teams missed the postseason in 2025. Here’s to hoping Jones doesn’t get an international bloody lip for a second year in a row.

8. Steelers vs. Saints (Paris)

Date: October 25, 2026 (Week 7)

The interest around Steelers vs. Saints in Paris will only increase if Aaron Rodgers actually decides to return to Pittsburgh . If he doesn’t, we’re looking at a potential Drew Allar vs. Tyler Shough matchup.

That said, Pittsburgh has enough star power outside of the quarterback position to entice fans, and New Orleans has deep cultural roots in Paris—where the NFL will play its first-ever game in the country from the historic Stade de France.

7. Bengals vs. Falcons (Madrid)

Date: November 8, 2026 (Week 9)

Joe Burrow will make his International Series debut in 2026 as the Bengals head overseas for the first time since drafting their franchise quarterback six years ago. Cincinnati will take on a familiar face in Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski, who was fired by their division-rival Browns this past January.

Speaking of Atlanta, they boast a three-headed monster on offense in running back Bijan Robinson, tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. and wide receiver Drake London, while cornerback A.J. Terrell and safety Jessie Bates III highlight a talented secondary. That said, their unsettled quarterback competition between Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa makes this a less-than-ideal stand-alone bout—and one that the Bengals could win handily.

6. Texans vs. Jaguars (London)

Travis Hunter and the Jaguars are heading back to London. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Date: October 18, 2026 (Week 6)

A classic AFC South battle against the Texans in Week 6 will close out back-to-back games for the Jaguars in London and mark the third time the franchise has spent multiple weeks overseas. In their previous multi-game trips across the pond, Jacksonville went 2–0 in 2023, and 1–1 in ’24—winning the second game both times.

There’s plenty to be excited about in this one, as both teams are coming off playoff appearances in 2025, dual-threat star Travis Hunter should be back healthy and quarterback C.J. Stroud will look to fight back from some of the struggles he had during the back half of last season and into the playoffs. This will be the second time Houston and Jacksonville will face off in London, with the Texans winning the previous contest 26–3 in 2019.

5. Eagles vs. Jaguars (London)

Date: October 11, 2026 (Week 5)

The Jaguars’ first of two International Series games in 2026 will come against the Eagles in London—and it just barely edges out their second one on our list.

As they get set to jet to the U.K. for the first time since 2018, Philadelphia brings with it one of the league’s deepest rosters, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Saquon Barkley, along with a championship pedigree. Pair that with Jacksonville’s growing international presence as they come off a 13–4 season, and you’ve got yourself quite a marquee showcase for fans at Wembley Stadium.

4. Vikings vs. 49ers (Mexico City)

Date: November 22, 2026 (Week 11)

The 49ers will travel 37,861 air miles throughout the 2026 season, the most in the NFL, which includes a Week 11 trip to Mexico City to take on the Vikings.

San Francisco is consistently one of the league’s best teams, reaching the playoffs in five of the past seven seasons and the Super Bowl twice in that span, while also boasting a massive Mexican fan base . They’ll take on a Minnesota squad rich with talent, and a quarterback in Kyler Murray who will have offensive genius Kevin O’Connell in his ear to maximize his playmaking ability.

3. Patriots vs. Lions (Munich, Germany)

The Patriots are heading back to Germany for the second time. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Date: November 10, 2026 (Week 10)

Two of the NFL’s most exciting teams are set to face off in Germany in Week 10, as the Lions will host the Patriots at FC Bayern Munich Stadium.

With two hard-nosed head coaches in Dan Campbell and Mike Vrabel at the helm and a pair of high-flying offenses—one of which led by MVP runner-up Drake Maye, and the other by German-American star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown—this one sets up as a must-watch international showdown as both teams will likely be vying for playoff positioning.

2. Ravens vs. Cowboys (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)

Date: September 27, 2026 (Week 3)

The NFL is sending America’s Team to Brazil this year, as the Cowboys will “host” the Ravens from Rio de Janeiro’s Maracanã Stadium for a Week 3 matchup.

Though this is the third straight year with an NFL game in Brazil, it’s the first that will be played on a Sunday—with the prior two having been held as standalone Friday games, partly due to travel logistics.

Under normal circumstances, this matchup would have likely landed a prime-time slot in the schedule, as quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Dak Prescott will square off in what should be a high-scoring showdown. Instead, South America gets an exclusive look at first-year Baltimore coach Jesse Minter and second-year Dallas coach Brian Schottenheimer as they look to make their mark on the league.

1. 49ers vs. Rams (Melbourne, Australia)

Shanahan and McVay will face off for the 20th time. This time, in Melbourne. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Date: September 10, 2026 (Week 1)

What better way to open the season than in the Land Down Under?

The NFL’s first game in Australia will take place in Melbourne on Thursday, Sept. 10, marking the league’s second contest of the 2026 season. The matchup features the aforementioned 49ers taking on a Rams squad led by reigning MVP Matthew Stafford and one of the league’s best coaches in Sean McVay.

On that front, no two coaches know each other quite like McVay and San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan. The pair worked together in Washington from 2010 to ’13 before making the jump to the NFC West as head coaches in ’17. Since then, Shanahan’s 49ers own an 11–8 record over McVay’s Rams, with their 20th matchup set up on a global stage in front of fans in Australia.

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