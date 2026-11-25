At about 11:10 p.m. Eastern—a time often ideal for announcing a major event because so many people are awake—the Steelers’ public relations department let us know that Aaron Rodgers would be inactive on Sunday and that Mason Rudolph was the team’s new starting quarterback.

Before getting to the heart of it all, I want to present three alternate-universe headlines that wouldn’t want to make a Steelers fan scream into a paper bag due to how inevitable Rodgers’s decline—and this very moment, a wildly uncomfortable benching preempting a pushback-free appearance on The Pat McAfee Show to reshape the narrative followed by weeks of speculation about a release and signing elsewhere—should have seemed to anyone with a working frontal lobe a few months ago.

Headline 1: ‘MWAHAHAHA’ STEELERS MCCARTHY COMPLETES YEARSLONG JOURNEY TO COACH ANOTHER AARON RODGERS TEAM TO AVENGE HIS 2018 PACKERS FIRING

Headline 2: DEBATE ABOUT MEASLES BEING ‘JUST A SPICIER VERSION OF ACNE’ DIVIDES RODGERS, TEAMMATES, LEADING TO UNHEALABLE RIFT HEAD OF STEELERS-BRONCOS TILT

Headline 3: ‘I TOOK A NEW KIND OF LSD THAT MAKES ME WANT TO BE A STAY-AT-HOME FINANCIAL ADVISOR’ SAYS SUDDENLY CONTRITE AND HUMBLE RODGERS AS HE HAPPILY EXITS THE FACILITY

But yeah, nope. As it turns out, a soon-to-be 43-year-old man, who, even if you removed throwaway balls, was tossing an uncharacteristically large amount of uncatchable passes and has slumped to 29th in EPA per play rating ahead of just a brutally injured Baker Mayfield, a released Daniel Jones and a schematically kidnapped Justin Herbert, was not playing all that well. Asking Rodgers to hang out longer in the pocket to make the offense more vertical is akin to elderly abuse (Rodgers already leads the league in yards removed via sack) and Rodgers operating outside his comfort zone has led to a handful of historically bad showings in terms of air yards per attempt.

To pacify the chorus of Rodgers defenders—mostly ex-quarterbacks working in the media—it’s fair to wonder if something happened that pushed McCarthy and the Steelers over the edge. The team is 6–4 and squarely in the playoff hunt, after all. And maybe Rodgers’s defiant support of DK Metcalf, or his death-stare shot at the front office over the lag in promoting Max Hurleman, or his unhappiness with the way plays were being called served as the final straw. ESPN reported that a series of meetings held on Tuesday did not “go well.” But anyone with eyes on the tea leaves could see this was in the works.

Before being benched, Aaron Rodgers took a shot at the #Steelers’ decision-makers Tuesday for not having Max Hurleman on the active 53-man roster until Sunday, when he had 6 catches for 61 yards and a TD.



Rodgers: “Great reminder for the folks upstairs what kind of player he… pic.twitter.com/9CR5OlcOTi — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 25, 2026

For example: Veteran NFL reporter Charles Robinson filed away a conversation that Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth relayed on Sunday Night Football about McCarthy boasting on the remainder of his quarterback room. Oftentimes this isn’t casual conversational slippage between pals—given that those pals will soon relay the conversation to tens of millions of people—but a pointed effort to get one’s side of the story out.

Also: Brooke Pryor, who is as plugged in as a Steelers reporter as there is, asked McCarthy about benching Rodgers the day before it happened. My guess: This was not an accident.

#Steelers HC Mike McCarthy was asked about making a QB change on Monday.



He sounded confused that the question was even asked…



Well, he’s now benching Aaron Rodgers.



And there’s a lot more to this story. https://t.co/a1wyPYH01F pic.twitter.com/hjffFSor68 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 25, 2026

Which brings us back to the beginning and the question that should be plastered on billboards and stadium signage for the remainder of the season: How did absolutely no one wearing black and yellow to work every day see this coming when the rest of the world did?

If you boil it down, this was a combination of age, predictable decline, the quarterback being legendarily passive-aggressive toward any team power structure figure and a cantankerous old head coach who has dealt with Rodgers’s crap for more than a decade and who, in very likely his final stanza as an NFL head coach, refused to be beholden to it anymore. This forces the Steelers to choose between someone they’re paying about $12 million to for the remainder of this season and a coach who just signed a five-year contract worth far more than that.

The entire ordeal exposes a franchise that fell asleep at the wheel bragging about its depth at quarterback all spring and summer. Still, instead of starting either of the two developmental young players, it is trotting out Mason Rudolph, a career backup whose last six starts have yielded one victory, a 1:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio and an average quarterback rating of 81 (five points lower than Rodgers’s average this season).

The Steelers look incredibly, theatrically ridiculous for doing this, just like they look ridiculous benching a future first-ballot Hall of Famer 11 games into his final season (setting themselves up for more stray bullets at his speech than a vice presidential quail hunt). They look ridiculous for all the little public spats that made their way onto television broadcasts throughout the season and the most ridiculous for aligning what is likely the final peak season of play they’ll get from true franchise legends like Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt behind a coach and quarterback with a storied history of not respecting one another. A decade of poor planning and apathy created a special kind of roster that is too good and too full of itself to seek meaningful improvement; a kind of snake eating its own Primanti Brothers-flavored tail.

At the end of the day, Rodgers’s politics didn’t do it. It’s not a poetic benching that replaces Rodgers with another Jordan Love. It’s not Rodgers acknowledging that he’s run out of gas, tapping out with the honorable wave of a cap à la Derek Jeter. It’s exactly what anyone not blinded by hubris would have told you back in June or July—yet somehow worse. The Steelers are who we thought they were. Now, it’s time they finally rethought themselves.