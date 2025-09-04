Explaining Why Some NFL Players Have Gold Patches on Their Uniforms for 2025 Season
The 2025 NFL season is shaping up to be a good one.
The Eagles will attempt to defend their 2024 Super Bowl title as Philadelphia brings back just about every major contributor from last year's championship team. The Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes will be working to avenge their blowout Super Bowl loss in what could possibly be Travis Kelce's final season. Both teams will be battling against other championship hopefuls; Kansas City will likely clash yet again with the Ravens and Bills, while Philadelphia will have to hold off the Lions, Commanders and more in a competitive NFC.
No matter what, it'll be a fun season of football. However, there's one change keen-eyed fans might spot and wonder about as the season kicks off on September 4 with the Eagles hosting the Cowboys: gold uniform patches.
What are the gold uniform patches on some NFL players' jerseys?
For the first time ever, the NFL will honor the major award winners from the previous season with special patches. These patches, seen for the first time in the season opener on Saquon Barkley's uniform, will be gold versions of the NFL shields. It's a very similar concept and execution to the gold patches MLB introduced on some players' uniforms this year.
Per ESPN, the patches will be worn throughout the season and into the playoffs.
It isn't the first honorific that comes in the form of a patch for football players. Every Walter Payton Man of the Year award winner is given a uniform patch to don for the remainder of their careers. It is, however, the first time the league has given recognition to the previous year's winners of on-field awards.
Who will wear gold patches on their uniforms this season?
The awards that are recognized through the patch are as follows: the reigning NFL MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, the Offensive Rookie of the Year, and Defensive Rookie of the Year.
To that point, here are the five players who will debut the gold patches this season.
PLAYER
AWARD
TEAM
Josh Allen
MVP
Buffalo Bills
Saquon Barkley
OPOY
Philadelphia Eagles
Pat Surtain II
DPOY
Denver Broncos
Jayden Daniels
OROY
Washington Commanders
Jared Verse
DPOY
Los Angeles Rams