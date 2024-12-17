Falcons' Kirk Cousins Acknowledges 'The Obvious' After Another Rough Game
After a 15-9 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in which quarterback Kirk Cousins's recent struggles persisted, Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris didn't mince words while speaking to reporters postgame, saying that the Falcons "have to play better at the quarterback position."
Cousins, during his own session with the media, agreed with Morris's assessment, acknowledging "the obvious" about his recent stretch of play, which has seen the veteran signal-caller throw nine interceptions in the Falcons' last five games.
"Yeah I think I do need to play better," Cousins said. " I don't think that's a mystery. I think the last few weeks, I would say, I need to play better. Raheem says it but, it's stating the obvious. And every week, you go through your process and you plan to go out there and play the very best you can.
"This week will be no different."
Morris had been firm in recent weeks when asked about Cousins's status, maintaining that the club would be sticking with the veteran instead of Michael Penix Jr., the No. 8 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. But his comments after Atlanta's narrow win over Las Vegas were perhaps his most blunt when it comes to Cousins's play. The veteran signal-caller, who in March signed a four-year, $180 million contract with Atlanta, had not thrown a touchdown pass in four weeks until he connected with wide receiver Drake London for six in the first quarter of Monday's game.
When asked what he'd like to improve upon, Cousins was clear.
"I think it's always just decision-making," he said. "So that you're not putting the ball in harm's way. And not trying to be too aggressive. I think that's really the key, protecting the football."
Atlanta, once atop the NFC South, now sits in second place behind the surging Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winners of four straight games. With an increasingly crowded wild card playoff picture in the NFC, the Falcons' best chance to make the postseason would seem to be winning the division.
In order to do that, the club will need the best version of Cousins. Atlanta (7-7) takes on the New York Giants (2-12) in Week 16.