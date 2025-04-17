Could Latest Aaron Rodgers Interview Impact a Kirk Cousins Trade?
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins will forever be linked in NFC North history.
The two signal-callers met nine times during their tenures with the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. Rodgers and Cousins also squared off in the playoffs once, though, that was when Cousins was still with the then Washington Redskins.
This offseason, the two might as well be linked in quarterback rumors. They likely will continue to be too after this week.
On Thursday, Rodgers broke his silence on his NFL free agency decision process while making an appearance on his favorite television program -- ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show. Rodgers explained that he has yet to make a decision on his NFL future because he is dealing with personal issues.
"I’m in a different phase of my life. I’m 41 years old; I’m in a serious relationship,”Rodgers said during Thursday’s episode. “I have off-the-field stuff going on that requires my attention, and I have a couple people in my inner inner circle who are battling some quite difficult stuff.
“To make a commitment to a team, is a big thing. Whether you’re a first-year player or 20-year vet. I had a lot of great conversations with a lot of teams.”
Rodgers said a lot of other juicy stuff on his exit with the New York Jets and how much respect he has for Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. All of which, may or may not interest an Atlanta Falcons fan.
But what will is Rodgers' intention to continue doing what he's been doing -- taking his time with his 2025 decision.
“This entire time, I haven’t felt like I owed anybody some sort of decision at any point,” Rodgers told McAfee. “This is my life. Things are different now. My life is different; my personal life is different.
“I’ve been up front with them about that and said, ‘If you need to move on, if you need to do something, by all means. Nothing but love and respect if that’s the decision that needs to be made.’ But there’s been no deadline.”
There's no deadline because the Steelers have failed to set one. Pittsburgh appears content just waiting until Rodgers is done dealing with his personal problems.
Rodgers didn't describe what or how serious those issues are. But the quarterback implied they were serious and said someone in "his inner inner circle" is having them.
We should be sensitive to that. Rodgers is doing what he feels is best for him and those close to him. That's ultimately the right thing to do.
It could, though, have a negative impact on Cousins' trade market. Again, the two are linked this offseason because of their availability and what they potentially offer to clubs -- a veteran and reliable but short-term quarterback option.
The good news for the Falcons is the Steelers appear to be the only team waiting for Rodgers. That means the 41-year-old's impact on Cousins' trade market could be limited.
But Cousins' market is also limited, with the Steelers being one of the lone teams perhaps still a possible destination.
Could Rodgers' openly explaining that he's not ready to sign push the Steelers in a different direction? Falcons fan can hope. The fallout from Rodgers' latest appearance on The Pat McAfee Show has yet to be realized.
As long as Rodgers isn't retired and still available, though, he appears to be Pittsburgh's preference.