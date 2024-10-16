Ex-Falcons Edge Rusher Returns to Steelers
As the Atlanta Falcons search for answers to their beleaguered pass rush, one of the team's 2021 fifth-round picks is back with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Steelers announced on Wednesday that Ogundeji is returning on Pittsburgh's practice squad.
Ogundeji had been on the Steelers practice squad since the beginning of the regular season until Saturday. The day prior to Week 6, the Steelers signed Ogundeji to their active roster.
In the absence of edge rushers Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig, Ogundeji played 16 defensive snaps for Pittsburgh versus the Las Vegas Raiders. He recorded a 63.8 Pro Football Focus player grade in the matchup.
On Monday, the Steelers waived Ogundeji from their active roster. But after he went unclaimed, the Steelers re-signed Ogundeji to their practice squad two days later.
The 26-year-old edge rusher started 27 games for the Falcons from 2021-22. He was one of Atlanta's three fifth-round picks in the 2021 draft.
But after moderate success in his first two seasons, Ogundeji spent the entire 2023 campaign on injured reserve. The Falcons then released him in May 2024.
He's likely not the answer the Falcons are looking for to fix their own pass rush. Ogundeji also doesn't figure to be a regular staple in Pittsburgh's pass rush. He could be a practice squad promotion for the Steelers in Week 7 if Highsmith and Herbig are both out again.
Once they return, though, Ogundeji probably won't have a role on Pittsburgh's active roster.
Still, it's surprising the Falcons don't seem to be at all interested in Ogundeji returning to Atlanta. The Falcons will enter Week 7 with an NFL-low 5 sacks this season.
In his 16 snaps on Sunday, Ogundeji posted 1 pass defense.
But instead of bringing Ogundeji back to his original NFL home, the Falcons will continue to count on growth from their current edge rushers to improve the team's sack numbers.
"It's getting better," Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said. "Still not good enough, make no mistake about it. But I do like where we're going. I do like the direction. I do like the uptick and the fact that we can do it. I do like finding different pass rush units that can get out there and get a four-man rush for you, that can be able to get some more stats.
"But for the most part, I like where the team's going as far as what we're doing and what we're trying to get done."