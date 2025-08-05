Falcons' Jeff Ulbrich Sent Strong Message to A.J. Terrell: Report
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell has made an All-Pro team during his NFL career, but he has yet to earn a Pro Bowl nomination. Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich told Terrell he wants that to change this fall.
ESPN's Dan Graziano reported Monday that Ulbrich delivered that clear message to his top cornerback early in training camp.
Graziano also wrote that the Falcons plan to utilize Terrell in a different fashion to help him earn a Pro Bowl bid.
"Watch for the Falcons to use star cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. a bit differently than they have in the past. He has always been the guy assigned to cover the opposing team's No. 1 receiver -- the toughest individual assignment each week," Graziano, who visited Falcons training camp on July 26, wrote. "The defensive staff thinks having him play zone more will evolve his game, encouraging him to play with a little more vision and not force him to take on the hardest assignment. Terrell is entering his sixth season and has yet to make a Pro Bowl.
"Ulbrich has told Terrell that it's his job as a coach to get him there."
Terrell hasn't made the Pro Bowl in part because Falcons players, particularly on defense, haven't been able to gain recongition on a national stage recently. That's what happens when a non-blue blood or major market NFL team records seven consecutive losing seasons.
It's more prestigious to make an All-Pro team than to earn a Pro Bowl nomination. NFL writers vote for the All-Pro teams while fan vote determines the Pro Bowl players. Terrell having an All-Pro nomination but not one for the Pro Bowl is a clear indication he has been overlooked.
Terrell made second-team All-Pro in 2021.
Having said that, the Falcons would probably still like to find more meat off the Terrell bone, so to speak. Atlanta drafted the cornerback in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. To build an annual playoff contender, NFL teams need their first-round picks to contend for the Pro Bowl and All-Pro team on a yearly basis.
Last season, Terrell posted two interceptions and six pass defenses. It was the first time since 2021 that Terrell had an interception, but his six pass defenses were also a career low.
The cornerback had 66 combined tackles, including two tackles for loss, as well.
At Pro Football Focus, Terrell earned a good, but not elite grade of 68.5 during the 2024 season. Interestingly, though, he fared the best in coverage based on the PFF player grades.
Terrell has been durable, having not missed a game since 2022. The hope this fall is he can record more splash plays while deployed in zone as opposed to man.