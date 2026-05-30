As a former five-star recruit and Freshman All-American, new Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith once looked like the kind of prospect scouts would have bet on to already be one of the league’s top defensive tackles by now.

Two years in, and things haven't turned out that way for him, at least not yet.

After a dominant freshman campaign at LSU, Smith suffered a season-ending ACL tear while celebrating a tackle. But his early success, freakish athletic potential, and respectable numbers while returning to the field as a junior were still enough for the Jacksonville Jaguars to draft him No. 48 overall in 2024.

While the first two seasons of his NFL career have been underwhelming, with 33 tackles and three sacks through five starts, the former Tiger now has a fresh opportunity in a new scheme, and he’s already turning heads.

"Maason's been a really pleasant surprise," Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said. "I know what he was in college, and I was really excited about that. But until you get your hands on him, it's unfamiliar territory. Since he's stepped into the building, he's shown eagerness to learn. Intent to work, great attitude."

Last season, Smith was buried in a rotation that featured a productive, established veteran in Arik Armstead and a mammoth 335-pound nose tackle in Davon Hamilton, limiting his production in his second season after he posted encouraging numbers while totaling three sacks and 17 tackles throughout his rookie campaign.

Now playing in Ulbrich's defense that emphasizes multiplicity and avoids becoming monotonous, a player like Smith could use his hybrid traits to make an impact across multiple fronts.

"He's a player who can play nose tackle and 3-tech for us. We really are excited about him in an attacking front and being able to get upfield," Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham said.

The Falcons will expect him to step in for Ruke Orhorhoro, the player they swapped with the Jaguars for earlier this offseason. Orohorhoro felt out of place at times, but Smith could offer one thing that their former defensive tackle couldn't: size.

Standing at 6-foot-5 and 306 pounds while displaying unusual fluidity in his lateral movements, Smith gives the Falcons a rare blend of girth and athleticism. When asked about his first impressions of Smith, Ulbrich expressed optimism about the newcomer’s role in Atlanta’s defense, pointing to both his unique physical traits and willingness to continue developing on the field.

"He's enormous," Ulbrich told reporters at OTAs. "Whenever you've got a big guy that can move, that has real intent and loves the game, something special usually occurs. So I'm excited for his future here."

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