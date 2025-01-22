Could Falcons Replace Kirk Cousins With a Former Saints QB?
Quarterback Kirk Cousins could return to the Atlanta Falcons for the 2025 season. If he does, it will be in a backup role to Michael Penix Jr.
But the key word in that first sentence is could. I could win the Georgia lottery, but it's not likely to happen.
A Cousins return to the Falcons faces better chances than lottery odds. After all, Falcons general manager said the team is "comfortable" with Cousins as its backup signal caller. But no one really believes that.
On Jan. 20, The Athletic's Josh Kendall floated six more realistic backup quarterback options the Falcons could pursue this offseason. The two that may best fit the criteria Atlanta should be searching for are a pair of former New Orleans Saints starters -- Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston.
Dalton went 6-8 as New Orleans' starter in 2022. That was his last full year as a starter. He's spent the past two seasons as the Carolina Panthers backup quarterback.
But Dalton has experience galore, which is exactly what the Falcons need. Dalton even has experience in the "experienced" quarterback mentor role. He served as a sounding board for Bryce Young in Carolina the past two seasons.
Dalton can still be servicable if a team is in a pinch for a quarterback starter. He completed 66.3% of his passes with seven touchdowns and six interceptions in six games last season. But Dalton did his best work last year as a mentor. Under his tutelage, Young greatly improved during his second NFL campaign.
Dalton's 14 years in the league would be an excellent resource for Penix.
Winston is also an intriguing backup possibility for Atlanta. He went 5-2 as the Saints starter in 2021 and then 1-2 the following year. Winston posted a 2-5 record as a starter with the Cleveland Browns during 2024.
Winston hasn't had as much success and doesn't have the same amount of experience as Dalton. But he's started 87 games in the NFL. He also went through the pressure of being a top 10 draft pick. Winston went first overall in the 2015 while Dalton was a second-round choice.
It would also be nice for Atlanta to have Winston on its side for once. The guy has been a Falcons killer, posting a 109.3 passer rating against them in his career.
Without question, Cousins has experienced a better career than either Dalton or Winston. But based on how Cousins played in his final five games last season, it's not clear he's significantly better than either quarterback. He certainly isn't a better investment based on his future cap number. Dalton and Winston will provide far better value and are more suited to a backup role.
It's understandable that the Falcons are trying to create the idea that Cousins won't automatically be available on the free agent market this offseason. It gives the team a chance at trying to salvage Cousins' value on the trade market.
But at the end of the day, the Falcons must get the backup quarterback role right this offseason. Penix's development depends on it.
Dalton and Winston would both fulfill what the Falcons need on the depth chart behind Penix.