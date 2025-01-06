Arthur Smith to Interview for Head Coach Opening With Falcons 2025 Opponent
The Atlanta Falcons saw former head coach Arthur Smith during Week 1 of the 2024 season. They could face him again during 2025.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the New York Jets requested to interview Smith, who is in his first season as offensive coordinator with the Pittsburgh Steelers, for their head coach opening.
The Falcons are set to visit the Jets on the road during the 2025 NFL season.
Smith interview with the Jets for their head coach opening during the 2021 offseason. But before he could have his second interview with the Jets, the Falcons hired Smith as their head coach.
The Jets hired Robert Saleh that offseason. New York fired Saleh after a 2-3 start to the 2024 campaign.
Smith led the Falcons to three 7-10 records in three seasons from 2021-23. The Falcons fired Smith and replaced him with Raheem Morris last offseason.
The former Falcons head coach landed on his feet on Mike Tomlin's staff in Pittsburgh. Smith's offense in 2024 finished 11th in rushing yards and 16th in points scored. But they were 23rd in total offense and 27th in passing yards.
Any team who hires Smith should expect that kind of production unless his offense already has an All-Pro capable quarterback. That's very unlikely for any team in search of a head coach this offseason.
Smith's offenses in Atlanta finished top 10 in rushing during his last two seasons. But they were also 31st and 22nd in passing yards during 2022 and 2023 seasons, respectively.
Smith received his first offensive coordinator opportunity with the Tennessee Titans. In his offense, quarterback Ryan Tannehill revitalized his career, but it was still a run-first attack. With Derrick Henry leading the NFL in rushing, the Titans were top 3 in rushing yards, yards per carry and rushing touchdowns in 2019 and 2020 under Smith's tutelage.
Prior to his first offensive coordinator opportunity in 2019, Smith served in several different roles on the Titans staff beginning in 2011. Most notably, he coached the Tennessee tight ends from 2014-18.
Smith's offensive playcalling has been known to feature a lot of different tight ends. New York's top receiving tight end in 2024 was Tyler Conklin, who finished the campaign with 51 catches, 449 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns.