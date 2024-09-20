Atlanta Falcons Defense Opening Eyes around the NFL
After two games, the Atlanta Falcons, to the surprise of many, are knocking on the door of a top-10 scoring defense. They’re ranked No. 11 after being 18th in 2023. While that may surprise outsiders, it should not as Atlanta finished No. 11 in total defense last year despite the scoring defense. However, the marquee, early statement win in Philadelphia opened the eyes of several detractors around the country.
While the season is barely 1/8th old, optimism regarding the Falcons defense remains high as Atlanta plots a course to continued improvement. The sight of the defense celebrating a game-ending interception provided much-needed relief to a team and a fan base that needed to see any signs of a turnaround after a bizarre Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Scoring Slowdown
During the Falcons' first two games, the team allowed just two total offensive touchdowns, one rushing and one passing. Impressively, a team like the Eagles could not drive up and down the field without resistance. Without wide receiver A.J. Brown, Hurts threw for just 183 yards against Atlanta, after posting 278 against Green Bay the week prior.
When facing the largest offensive line weight-wise in the NFL, Atlanta did not suffer too many bully moments where the Eagles pushed them around. On the contrary, from stem to stern, the Falcons fought Philadelphia offense, for every inch for four quarters. When the Eagles had success running the ball, it was typically scrambles from Hurts who went for 85 yards and a touchdown.
Many people thought the Eagles would Tush Push their way to victory. Thankfully, Atlanta ignored the outside chatter and focused on the game ahead. For the second time in as many weeks, the Falcons forced a turnover on downs in the red zone.
Saves The Day
After the Falcons scored what would amount to the game-winning touchdown, they needed the defense to close the show. Jessie Bates III, as he frequently does, stepped up to slam the door on Philadelphia, sending the home crowd home saltier than fried Spam.
Bates' knack for big plays underscores the fact of how he still improves. Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, after the game, detailed what Bates brings to his defense.
"It’s the reason he’s here,” said Morris. “It’s the reason our ownership went out there and put all the money into it, and to what we got going on, on defense and offense and everything else. And it’s really able to put us in position to go out there and win football games. And he’s just a big part of it.”
Unlikely Contributors
Fourth-year safety Richie Grant has struggled in his time as an Atlanta Falcons player. Morris praised the skillset of the former second-round pick in the offseason, and Grant has repaid Morris's faith. His play in the end zone on 6'6 Johnny Wilson was crucial in forcing a fourth down.
One of the biggest questions heading into the offseason was CB2. It was a bit of a surprise when Mike Hughes got the nod over second-year pro Clark Phillips, but like Grant, Hughes has repaid the faith Morris and his staff placed in him.
Bottom Line
The Atlanta Falcons put the work in on defense and earned a victory in Philadelphia. No matter what narrative you hear about the Eagles giving the game away, forget it. The Atlanta Falcons won the game. Next up, they face a Kansas City Chiefs team that looks prime for the taking after an emotional win.
So far, so good, in Atlanta.