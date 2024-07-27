Ex Atlanta Falcons Fan Favorite WR Signs with San Francisco 49ers
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Former Atlanta Falcons receiver Frank Darby has found a new home.
Darby, a sixth-round pick in 2021 who became a fan favorite due to his energy and infectious smile, has signed a one-year contract to join the San Francisco 49ers, ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported Saturday.
As a rookie, Darby played in 10 games, but was primarily used on special teams. He saw 126 snaps in the game's third phase compared to just 20 on offense. He caught one pass for 14 on yards on four targets.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Darby took the field only five times in 2022 but received a significant uptick in offensive snaps, taking 54 reps. Still, he was targeted only once, making the catch for a 15-yard gain.
In training camp 2023, Darby appeared to take a step forward. Then-receivers coach T.J. Yates said he was coming into his own, and both Yates and teammate Mack Hollins referred to Darby as the "juice man."
But Darby suffered a soft tissue injury in the Falcons' preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins and was cut shortly thereafter. Still, his time in Atlanta wasn't done - two months later, he returned to the team's practice squad.
The former Arizona State University standout appeared in one game -- a Week 10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals -- and played 12 special teams snaps. He spent the remainder of the year on the practice squad.
Now in San Francisco, Darby rejoins former Sun Devil teammate Brandon Aiyuk in the 49ers' receiver room. The Falcons, meanwhile, have a new-look receiving core around Drake London, with Darnell Mooney, Rondale Moore and Ray-Ray McCloud III among several fresh faces.