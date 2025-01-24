Atlanta Falcons Offensive Targets at Reese's Senior Bowl
The Atlanta Falcons have taken several players from the Reese's Senior Bowl each year in general Terry Fontenot’s four drafts, including quarterback Michael Penix Jr. last year.
Practices start next week from January 28th to 30th with the game being played on February 1st in Mobile, Ala. at Hancock-Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama.
The Falcons should be focused on defense throughout April’s draft, but that doesn’t mean they’ll ignore the offensive side of the ball. Wide receiver, tight end, and offensive line could be targets for Fontenot depending on how the board falls.
We take a look at several of the players who could warrant attention from the Falcons next week at the Senior Bowl.
General manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Raheem Morris can overlook the eight quarterbacks in attendance, at least as starters.
Running back doesn’t appear to be a need for this year either. It’s a deep class in 2025, but Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier return after handling 95% of the team’s rushing attempts in 2024.
Center Drew Dalman is one the hottest names scheduled to be a free agent in March. He's the No. 1 center and No. 22 free agent overall according to Pro Football Focus. For the sake of this discussion, let’s assume that Dalman tests the market and can't refuse a huge contract from another team.
Who will be the starter next year? Backup Ryan Neuzil performed very well when he filled in this season, but like Dalman, Neuzil is scheduled to be a free agent in March well.
If the Falcons are unable to come to a deal with either of their starters from last year, Fontenot should take a strong look at Georgia’s Jared Wilson.
At 6-foot-3 inches tall and weighing 310 pounds, he has a chance to impress at the Senior Bowl and at the NFL Combine with a predicted 4.8-second 40-yard dash.
At 22 years old in his rookie year, Wilson started 12 games last season and was second team All-SEC behind Florida Gators All-American Jake Slaughter.
The Falcons’ consistent use of the wide zone run-blocking scheme meets a dream center featuring the explosive foot speed and length to climb to the second level and reach block or pull laterally across the line of scrimmage.
Wilson’s pre-snap recognition of potential blitzes and stunts in the defense for his youth is beyond his time and would be ready to roll on day one for Michael Penix Jr., were he to be drafted on Day 2 in April.
What is the biggest thing for Wilson to show improvement on in Mobile heading into his rookie season? Centers are rarely asked to go one on one versus larger nose tackles, but Wilson needs to improve at the point of attack. In Atlanta, he’d get a lot of help from Chris Lindstrom and Matthew Bergeron.
Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews has been the quarterback's blindside protector for over a decade. The man doesn’t miss work. He has made 179 starts in 11 seasons. He also turns 33-years old in February.
Kaleb McGary, the blindside right tackle, is scheduled to become a free agent following the 2025 season. His current contract counts $16.5 million toward the cap with just $2 million in dead money. This gives the Falcons flexibility to move on from McGary if they feel the need, but a slight restructure/extension is more likely for the short term.
Regardless, getting another offensive tackle in the pipeline is a good idea for Atlanta.
UConn right tackle Chase Lundt’s tape is a must-watch and a favorite. His footwork, range in space, technique, and strong hands are impressive, especially at 6-foot-8 inches and 305 pounds.
His 49 career starts and over 3,000 snaps inevitably led to disciplined, tenured gameplay. Considering his enormous height, it is even more impressive how Lundt sinks his hips and can hang with bending edge rushers or re-anchors against power.
As Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy put it, Lundt could be the next Husky to play his way into a Day 2 pick. The problem is, the Falcons only have one Day 2 pick, a second rounder. He’d be an interesting target if he makes it to Day 3 with the Falcons picking 116 overall in the fourth round.
Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney finished the season with 992 receiving yards. His average annual value of $13 million has proven to be a bargain as he serves as the Falcons second wide receiver behind Drake London.
Slot receiver Ray-Ray McCloud surpassed preseason expectations after signing a two-year, $5-million contract. He recorded a career-high 62 catches for almost 700 yards. He had 90 catches in six previous years before coming to Atlanta.
Mooney’s contract becomes flexible in 2026 should he regress, and McCloud is a free agent following the season. Wide receiver is a sneaky need for the Falcons in this draft.
One player scheduled to be in attendance for the Senior Bowl that aligns with the Falcons is Maryland's vertical speedster Tai Felton. He was first-team All-Big Ten after posting 96 catches, 1,119 yards, and nine touchdowns last season.
His long limbs and acceleration will be coveted in a league craving separators. Felton forced 44 missed tackles in the last two years to confirm he’s not just straight-line speed. Felton is deceptive and has excellent body control in absorbing contact and working the sideline with tightrope balance.
Falcons fans will rightly think the team needs to focus heavily on defense this offseason. That doesn’t mean offensive players are off the table. It would be pretty surprising if Fontenot went offensive skill in the first round for the fifth-consecutive draft, but after the first day is over, these three players are worth keeping an eye on.