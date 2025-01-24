Atlanta Falcons Offensive Targets at Reese's Senior Bowl

UConn has had two OL over past five years--Matt Peart & Christian Haynes--come to Mobile and become Day 2 draft picks. Current RT Chase Lundt (6066v, 295v, 33 1/8 arm) might be next-up. 36 straight starts over past 3 years. Quick-footed swing tackle had 79.1 PFF grade last year.… pic.twitter.com/9vrxBh1u7H