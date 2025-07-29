Atlanta Falcons OLB Coach Provides Injury Update on Bralen Trice
Atlanta Falcons’ outside linebackers coach Jacquies Smith addressed the media following Day 4 of training camp, the first day the Falcons practiced with pads. Smith was asked about outside linebacker Bralen Trice’s recovery, as he attempts to get back on the field after missing his entire rookie season in 2024.
“He’s worked really hard to get back. I still kind of got the chain on him a little bit,” Smith said. “Because I told him the ultimate goal, obviously, is for him to get through this training camp healthy so we can hit the ground running.”
Trice was Atlanta’s third-round pick (74th overall) in the 2024 draft. He tore his ACL during the Falcons’ first preseason game against Miami and did not get to see the field during any regular-season action.
Fans will be excited to see Trice in action this season. He will be returning to an Atlanta Falcons defense that struggled to get to the quarterback last season, finishing 31st in the NFL in sacks with 31. Trice will have his work cut out for him to see meaningful snaps in 2025.
Not only is he coming off a season-ending injury, but the former third-round pick is competing with veterans Leonard Floyd and Arnold Ebiketie, as well as a pair of first-round picks in Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr.
Trice brought good production to the Falcons, if not necessarily great measureables. His 7.45 Relative Athletic Score (RAS) is one of the reasons he fell into the third round, despite leading the entire FBS in pressures in both 2022 and 2023.
For comparison’s sake, James Pearce Jr. had a 9.40 RAS as a 2025 NFL Draft prospect.
Head coach Raheem Morris is excited to add another potential weapon to the defense.
“I was so fired up about Bralen [Trice] last year, and it is the same thing this year,” Morris said Day 1 of training camp.
Smith added on to that sentiment, saying that Trice has looked awesome as he’s worked with him.
Atlanta is being cautious with the outside linebacker as he looks to return to action in 2025; however, the team has a lot of optimism for the third-round pick’s ability to contribute for the Falcons this upcoming season as he faces stiff competition for snaps.