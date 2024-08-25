Atlanta Falcons Release QB, 12 Others as Roster Cuts Begin
The Atlanta Falcons have begun trimming their roster ahead of Tuesday's deadline, which requires teams to go from 90 players down to 53.
Atlanta released the following players Sunday afternoon ...
- QB John Paddock
- WR Josh Ali
- TE Austin Stogner
- TE Jordan Thomas
- OT John Leglue
- OT Jaryd Jones-Smith
- OG Zack Bailey
- EDGE Bradlee Anae
- LB Donavan Mutin
- LB Storey Jackson
- DB Trey Vaval
- DB William Hooper
- DB Lukas Denis
While none of the players released are particularly surprising, a few being cut so early in the wave may be.
Mutin finished the preseason with 28 tackles, 21 of which were solo. Both marks led the team. He twice drew praise from Falcons coach Raheem Morris, including after Friday night's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
"He plays with great energy," Morris said. "He plays with great passion. He loves the game. You can feel his grit and his effort all the time, whether it's in the locker room, whether you are walking by him in the lunchroom, whatever the case may be.
"He’s a passionate young man that you cheer for all the time. Those are the kind of guys you want to work with."
The Falcons may continue their working relationship with Mutin, but it will have to be in a practice squad role.
The same is true for Paddock, who has now been released twice in the past month. He went 10-of-20 for 82 yards this preseason.
Roster cuts will continue to emerge through Tuesday evening, which marks the end of what Morris dubbed his least favorite time of the year.
"Hard decisions for all of us," Morris said. "Obviously, this is the hardest part for coaches, really the hardest part that you do when you go through this process of eliminating people off your team and doing those things. Toughest thing for a coach and a front office."