Atlanta Falcons versus Philadelphia Eagles – 4 Key Matchups to Watch
Tonight, the 0-1 Atlanta Falcons travel to face the 1-0 Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC primetime clash. The Eagles want to make a statement on Monday Night Football as this will be their home opener for the season.
The Falcons will be looking to get a notch in the win column before getting behind the eight ball in what looks to be a highly competitive NFC South where both the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off to fast, 2-0 starts. For head coach Raheem Morris’s squad, here are a few matchups they must succeed in for the best chance to win their first game of the year.
Zac Robinson versus Zac Robinson, will there be less predictable play calls?
After a highly predictable play-calling selection in Week 1, in which NFL Network's Dan Orlovsky called the game plan "an absolute joke," new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson has a chance to redeem himself in Week 2.
With the Eagles defense looking to find its rhythm after allowing 29 points against the Green Bay Packers last week, Robinson must invoke creativity and ingenuity into the offensive game plan on Monday Night Football. Based on last week’s exclusive shotgun and pistol formations – run the ball from both sets. Or, have Kirk Cousins under center –where he has thrived for his 13-year NFL career. In addition, it will allow creativity for both pass and run designs.
Can Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier get established against the Eagle's Defense?
As mentioned recently by Falcons on SI, one key to victory will be Atlanta’s ability to run the ball. Starting running back Bijan Robinson is talented, but that talent was contained last week by both the Pittsburgh Steelers defense and predictable play selections. Tonight, he and his backup, Tyler Allgeier, have a quality opportunity to establish themselves against an Eagles defense, allowing a league-worst 7.8 yards per carry.
CB A.J. Terrell versus WR Devonta Smith will arguably be the most fascinating matchup.
After a tough Week 1 matchup against Steelers receiver George Pickens, this week does not get any easier for Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell, who will now have to face Eagles top-of-the-depth chart wideout DeVonta Smith.
Smith climbs the ladders as Jalen Hurts’ number one target, with A.J. Brown officially being deemed out due to a hamstring injury. Brown and Smith are capable weapons that can change the course of a game if not accounted for appropriately. Terrell is looking to bounce back after allowing two receptions for 56 yards and two first downs last week. He will be going against one of the game’s best route runners, but he has proven to be a capable cornerback in the past.
It will be a fascinating matchup to watch, as it will be a case of strength versus athletic ability, a contrast of both players' abilities.
Containing Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts is a tall order, but the Falcons defense must find a way.
The engine that makes the Philadelphia offense move in 2024 is running back Saquon Barkley. The Week 1 NFC Offensive Player of the Week poses a threat as a rusher and as a top-flight receiving option.
In his Eagles debut, he accounted for three touchdowns; for the Falcons' defense, it will be an all-hands-on-deck effort to stop him. With All-Pro caliber safeties Jessie Bates III and Justin Simmons, how they are utilized to slow down Barkley could make or break the Falcons' evening.
In addition to the former New York Giant, the Eagles quarterback also poses a threat on the ground with his ability to extend and create plays without words to describe.
Proper edge containment, run gap discipline, and sure tackling will all be needed to bottle up the explosive duo of both Hurts and Barkley in the Eagles' backfield.
Last week, the Atlanta defense performed well against the run and the mobile Justin Fields despite being on the field most of the game. Should they play the same way this week, they are bound to force Hurts into committing a turnover. Already, the Eagles signal caller accounted for four alone in Week 1.
Falcons defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake will have his hands full, but having one of two NFL defenses in Week 1 that did not allow a touchdown counts for something.