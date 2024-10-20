Falcons Fans React to 'Misery and Pain' From Seahawks Loss
The Atlanta Falcons came into Sunday with a three-game winning streak while the Seattle Seahawks had lost three consecutive games. But once Week 7 started, it looked like the other way around.
Seattle kicked a field goal on the contest's first possession. The Seahawks never gave up the lead after that, as they mostly cruised to a 34-14 victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
After falling behind 10-0 early in the second quarter, the Falcons pulled back within three points twice. But the Seahawks led by at least two possessions the entire fourth quarter.
Obviously, that left Falcons fans quite upset, and they expressed their displeasure on social media.
The overall sentiment was, although the team had played very well in the first six games, the Falcons resorted back to their old ways versus the Seahawks.
Falcons fans who traveled very far distances to attend the Week 7 matchup in Atlanta were particularly bummed.
The @ATLFalcon X (formerly Twitter) account is run by four United Kingdom-based Falcons fans. They flew 10 hours to attend Sunday's game.
Several Falcons fans sent them condolences for coming to the United States to see such a poor Falcons showing.
"True face of a Falcon," ATLienFalcon wrote. "Misery and pain."
Several fans were particularly upset with the way Atlanta's defense played. The pass rush was a little better at times but still not nearly good enough. The Falcons had just 1 sack of Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, and wide receiver DK Metcalf had a huge game versus cornerback AJ Terrell.
With the game out of hand at the end of the fourth quarter, several Falcons rookies received offensive snaps, including quarterback Michael Penix Jr. But seeing Penix on the field in the regular season for the first time didn't even make Falcons fans feel better.
The Falcons, particularly the defense, will look to rebound next Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But that could be a difficult matchup.
In the first meeting with Tampa Bay on Oct. 3, the Falcons needed their offense to rally for a field goal in the final minute of regulation and then score a touchdown in overtime for the victory. The Falcons defense gave up 30 points and 160 rushing yards in that win.
The Falcons defense hasn't allowed fewer than 20 points in a game since Week 1 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.