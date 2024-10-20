Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. Makes NFL Debut vs. Seahawks
With the Atlanta Falcons trailing the Seattle Seahawks 34-14 late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. began throwing passes on Atlanta's sideline.
Penix, the Falcons' first-round pick in April's draft, was preparing to take over for quarterback Kirk Cousins, who had three turnovers in as many drives and had little reason to stay in a 20-point game that was, for all intents and purposes, over.
So, Penix entered -- and the No. 8 overall selection made his NFL debut.
The first play of Penix's NFL career was a handoff to running back Bijan Robinson, who gained six yards. Penix's first -- and only -- pass came two snaps later, as he found rookie receiver Casey Washington for a 14-yard gain on the left side of the field.
For Washington, a sixth-round pick out of Illinois, the catch marked his first as a professional. It came one snap after sixth-round rookie running back Jase McClellan took his first NFL carry for a two-yard gain.
Penix, who spent the last two years of his college career at the University of Washington, played seven total snaps Sunday, six of which were running plays.
Robinson had one -- with Falcons head coach Raheem Morris saying postgame it was a mistake having him on the field -- while McClellan saw the other five, finishing with 17 yards.
Morris addressed Penix's debut postgame.
"At that point, the game was out of hand," Morris said. "It was gone, so we were able to sub all those guys and get them out. Making sure we can substitute as many people as we could in that moment."
The 24-year-old Penix remains Cousins's backup and, in Atlanta's eyes, his future successor.
But on Sunday, Penix became the present -- if only for seven plays.