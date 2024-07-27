'Super Excited!' Atlanta Falcons Hosting Fans for Training Camp Practice Saturday
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- In years past, fans have packed the hill overlooking IBM Performance Field during Atlanta Falcons training camp -- but not this year.
Due to ongoing construction at the Falcons' facility in Flowery Branch, fans aren't allowed in. However, Atlanta will be hosting a pair of open practices at off-site locations for fans to attend, the first of which comes Saturday.
The Falcons are set to take the field at Seckinger High School in Buford, Ga., with gates opening at 5 p.m. and practice running from 6-8 p.m. The event is free to attend -- no tickets are required, and seating is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
It's the first opportunity for fans to see first-round quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who had a strong performance in Atlanta's second training camp practice Friday.
But Penix, while happy fans will be in attendance, has his eyes fixated on the prize.
"I just love to throw the ball," Penix said. "It don't matter -- I'm excited to see the fans and I know this fan base is amazing. I'm super excited to be in front of them, but for me, I got to go throw the ball. If I'm out there throwing a terrible ball, they're not going to like that.
"So, I've got to make sure I'm on my game, and I do that every day. It doesn't matter if the fans are here or if we've got no crowd."
This, Penix said, is merely a part of the work he does and the aspect of holding himself accountable to the standard he's set. He did, however, add that having fans watch practice brings a different energy level to the field.
"You feel it," Penix said. "As soon as you run out, you hear people screaming, you make a big play, people screaming. You feel it, for real. I'm excited for it -- I can't wait."
While Penix is getting his introduction to Falcons fans Saturday, tight end Kyle Pitts will get a chance to prove to the Dirty Bird faithful he's put two years of struggles behind him.
Healthy for the first time in roughly 20 months, Pitts said the Falcons aren't reliant on fans to create juice in practices, but the support certainly makes an impact.
"We bring our own energy," Pitts said. "But we do feed off the crowd. That's pretty awesome, so we'll seize any opportunity we can with the fans out there."
After Saturday night's practice, the Falcons' next -- and final -- open training camp session comes at 6 p.m. Aug. 2 inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Tickets are $5, and all proceeds will benefit support of medical programs and treatment services at Emory Healthcare. To purchase tickets, click HERE.