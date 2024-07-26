Watch: Kirk Cousins, Michael Penix Jr. Stout at Atlanta Falcons Training Camp
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Attention has followed Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr., and in Friday's training camp practice at IBM Performance Field, the two passers turned in strong performances.
Cousins went 15-of-16 through the air in various 11-on-11 sessions, though only four of his attempts came against the Falcons' first-team defense. Still, he completed all four, and his surgically repaired right Achilles showed no signs of trouble.
Penix, meanwhile, went 7-of-12, but three of his incompletions were well-placed passes. Tight end John FitzPatrick had a pair of drops while receiver Rondale Moore failed to haul in perhaps Penix's best throw of the day, a 55-yard dart down the left sideline that hit Moore's hands but fell incomplete.
Furthermore, Penix worked with the third-team offense and faced Atlanta's starting defense, which created a particularly noticeable disadvantage at the line of scrimmage.
Filming was not allowed during the 11-on-11 sessions, but before then, Falcons on SI recorded several videos of Cousins and Penix throwing routes on air to receivers and tight ends. Here's a look at many from social media, and several others shared exclusively below:
Walkthroughs, Warmups
Routes on Air
Falcons on SI Exclusives
The Falcons return to practice at 6 p.m. Saturday, this time in front of fans at Seckinger High School in Buford. Gates open at 5 p.m., and the session is free to attend. It's one of two open practices for Atlanta this summer.