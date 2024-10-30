Falcons Urged to Show Interest in 'Top Trade Candidate' at Edge Rusher
The Atlanta Falcons need to find a way to boost their pass rush. One trade candidate that remains available that would obviously provide that boost is New York Giants fourth-year player Azeez Ojulari.
On Wednesday, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox once again named the Falcons one of two potential suitors for Ojulari.
"The Atlanta Falcons should also have a ton of interest in Ojulari," Knox wrote. "The Falcons have recorded a league-low six sacks through eight games and lost a starting outside linebacker when they placed Lorenzo Carter on injured reserve with a concussion.
"Ojulari has recorded more sacks this season than any two Falcons defenders combined."
Knox and Bleacher Report began connecting the Falcons to Ojulari before the 2024 regular season even started. On Sept. 2, the NFL staff at Bleacher Report identified the edge rusher as a 2025 free agent the Falcons should pursue.
Since then, Knox has named the Falcons a potential suitor for Ojulari at the 2024 NFL trade deadline multiple times.
Whether through a trade deadline move or in 2025 free agency, it makes a lot of sense for Atlanta to be a destination for Ojulari. Judging by the fact the Falcons need immediate help at edge rusher, though, it would make the most sense to add him to the roster right now.
Ojulari is off to a terrific start this season. He recorded 2 more sacks on Monday night versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, giving him 6 in the first eight games of 2024.
That matches what Atlanta's entire defense has done this season. The Falcons will enter Week 9 dead last in the NFL with six sacks.
Ojulari has never had more than 8 sacks in a season. But he appears well on pace to surpass that previous career high from 2021 this fall. He also has 6 tackles for loss and 7 quarterback hits this season.
If he stays healthy, Ojulari will have a chance to set new career bests in those categories as well.
It shouldn't be a factor in his trade negiotiations, but Ojulari is a Georgia native. He attended Marietta high school and played college football at the University of Georgia.
Those Georgia connections could make trading for Ojulari an even easier decision. Perhaps if the Falcons landed the young edge rusher at the trade deadline and he experiences a big second half, it will be easy to convince Ojulari to stay on a long-term deal because of that hometown connection.
Ojulari will be a free agent in March.
The Giants drafted the 24-year-old in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft. Before this season, he had 16 sacks, 14 tackles for loss and 27 quarterback hits in 35 games.
But in his last three games alone, Ojulari has posted 5 sacks, 5 tackles for loss and 5 quarterback hits.
Ojulari could be on the trade market before the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline because the Giants appear headed toward another potential regime or quarterback change. New York is 2-6 this season.