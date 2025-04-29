Falcons Third-Rounder Ranked Among Best Picks in 2025 NFL Draft
Much of the national conversation around the 2025 NFL Draft for the Atlanta Falcons has been the team's trade back up into the first round. But general manager Terry Fontenot orchestrated two significant trades up the board during the 2025 Draft.
The second trade up was for Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts.
On Tuesday, Sports Illustrated's (and SI on Falcons' own) Daniel Flick named Watts one of his favorite selections of the entire 2025 draft class.
"Atlanta’s defense has 20 interceptions over the past two seasons, and safety Jessie Bates III has 10 of them. The Falcons needed another playmaker on the back end," Flick wrote. "Enter Watts, a two-time consensus All-American who had 13 interceptions from 2023 to ’24.
"Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said Watts, who was ranked 56th on my board, would have been in consideration for Atlanta in the second round had the team not traded the pick to the Los Angeles Rams. Instead, the Falcons nabbed him 50 spots later. Watts should see the field early."
Flick's list included notable college football stars such as Penn State tight end Tyler Warren, Michigan cornerback Will Johnson, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo and Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
For Watts to make the cut with those other prospects is a rather big deal. Watts was one of four third-round selections on Flick's list. He was also one of just two safeties.
As much as the Falcons needed to add edge rushing talent, which they did twice in the first round, the team needed another playmaker in the secondary. Watts figures to be that, and should fit nicely next to veteran safety Jessie Bates III in Atlanta's secondary.
Along with his 13 interceptions, Watts posted 134 combined tackles, including seven tackles for loss the past two seasons combined. He made the All-American team in 2023 and 2024.
During the 2023 season, Watts won the Bronko Nagurski Award, which is given annually to the most outstanding defensive player in college football.