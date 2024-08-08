Falcons Facing Similar Defensive Question as 2024 Preseason Opens
Just about every NFL team will open the 2024 preseason this weekend with some kind of question mark for this fall. For the Atlanta Falcons, it's a familiar one according to Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox.
In an article where he named one question for every NFL team to start the preseason, Knox identified the pass rush as the biggest concern for Atlanta.
"The Falcons passed on a chance to select one of the top edge-rushers in the draft. Now, they'll look to see if they can find a capable sack artist with the players they do have," wrote Knox.
"Atlanta has long sought a high-end pass-rusher, and it lost both Calais Campbell and Bud Dupree this offseason. Arnold Ebiketie is the top returning sacks-producer (6.0) and Atlanta used a third-round pick on Bralen Trice.
"If a capable pass-rusher doesn't emerge in the coming weeks, though, the Falcons will have to explore external options."
Interestingly, Knox named the Atlanta pass rush as a concern but then only discussed the edge rushers on the Falcons roster. Yes, edge rushers generate the most sacks and quarterback hits, but a pass rush can also come from interior linemen too.
One of Atlanta's best defensive players is defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. He has finished first or second in sacks for the Falcons four times in his 9-year career.
Jarrett, though, faces his own inidividual question for 2024 -- how effectively will he be at 31 years old after suffering a season-ending ACL injury last year. Jarrett posted a career-low 23 combined tackles with 1.5 sacks in eight games during 2023.
In the 2024 NFL draft, though, the Falcons didn't just select Trice to help on defense. They also added defensive linemen Ruke Orhorhoro and Brandon Dorlus.
But the Falcons will need more than rookies to have an improved pass rush this fall. Linebacker Arnold Ebiketie will have to show during the preseason he can be the team's top pass rusher with other veterans such as Lorenzo Carter and James Smith-Williams in support.
Otherwise, the Falcons may need to do what Knox suggested and look at external options to shore up the pass rush.