Bijan Robinson is Quietly Having a Breakout Season for Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons sit on top of the NFC South behind the arm of Kirk Cousins, but third-year running back Bijan Robinson has also taken strides in his game this season.
In last week’s victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Robinson showed he is one of the NFL’s most complete backs. He accounted for 106 total yards from scrimmage, his fifth game over the century mark in total yards on the season. He has also proven to be a valuable safety valve, as he has 11 first downs and 30 receptions for 238 yards out of the backfield.
Combine those number and Robinson sits No. 4 in the NFL in total yards from scrimmage behind Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley, and Alvin Kamara.
The Falcons Podcast: WATCH | Spotify | Apple Pods
Moreover, he had his first receiving touchdown of the year this past Sunday. Cousins found the 22-year-old back in the flat in the waning seconds of the third quarter to put the Falcons two scores up on their division rival.
The 6-0 215-pound back also had a (another) rushing touchdown nullified due to an alleged holding penalty on receiver Ray Ray McCloud, who was on the opposite side of the play.
Regardless, the former Texas Longhorn eclipsed the 1,500 rushing yard mark in just 25 games played in his career. He is the second-fastest Falcon to do so, only behind Williams Andrews, who hit the mark in 23 games in the 1979-1980 seasons.
He has proven to be an elite dual threat with 546 yards on the ground this season, averaging 4.7 yards per carry. However, there is one more aspect of his game that often goes without mentioning.
According to his offensive coordinator, Zac Robinson, the Falcons lead back is one of the NFL’s best pass protectors. While many backs struggle in pass protection, Robinson is an every-down back with his willingness and tenacity to get dirty while protecting his quarterback.
“I thought the blocking he did the other night was incredible,” Zach Robinson said earlier this season. “Him being able to close the space on some of those linebackers and show what he can do in pass protection is as valuable as anything, but he’ll just continue to get better.”
His ability to recognize blitzers on third down is the difference between touchdowns and sacks.
Overall, Atlanta is just scratching the surface of their star running back’s potential, and he is proving to be the team's lifeblood aside from ‘Captain Kirk.’