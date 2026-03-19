Fab's Post Free Agency 2026 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

Unlike some of the other offensive skill positions, tight end did not see a lot of action in the trade and free-agent markets. Two of the biggest free agents, Travis Kelce and Dallas Goedert, both stayed with their respective teams. The same holds true for Cade Otton, who re-signed with Tampa Bay rather than test the offseason market further.

The biggest name that changed teams was Isaiah Likely, who will be reunited with coach John Harbaugh in New York. We also saw Chig Okonkwo and Noah Fant move on from their 2025 teams, while David Njoku remains unsigned at this point.

With that being said, here are my updated 2026 fantasy football tight end rankings. I’ll be updating these often throughout the offseason, so keep checking back!

2026 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

RK Player Pos Team 1 Trey McBride TE1 ARI 2 Brock Bowers TE2 LV 3 Colston Loveland TE3 CHI 4 Tyler Warren TE4 IND 5 Harold Fannin Jr. TE5 CLE 6 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE6 ATL 7 Tucker Kraft TE7 GB 8 Sam LaPorta TE8 DET 9 Travis Kelce TE9 KC 10 Jake Ferguson TE10 DAL 11 Oronde Gadsden TE11 LAC 12 Mark Andrews TE12 BAL 13 Dalton Kincaid TE13 BUF 14 Juwan Johnson TE14 NO 15 Hunter Henry TE15 NE 16 Dalton Schultz TE16 HOU 17 Isaiah Likely TE17 NYG 18 Dallas Goedert TE18 PHI 19 T.J. Hockenson TE19 MIN 20 George Kittle TE20 SF 21 Brenton Strange TE21 JAC 22 Pat Freiermuth TE22 PIT 23 AJ Barner TE23 SEA 24 Mason Taylor TE24 NYJ 25 Chig Okonkwo TE25 WAS 26 Cade Otton TE26 TB 27 Jake Tonges TE27 SF 28 David Njoku TE28 FA 29 Gunnar Helm TE29 TEN 30 Colby Parkinson TE30 LAR 31 Evan Engram TE31 DEN 32 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE32 CAR 33 Greg Dulcich TE33 MIA 34 Terrance Ferguson TE34 LAR 35 Mike Gesicki TE35 CIN 36 Theo Johnson TE36 NYG 37 Jonnu Smith TE37 FA 38 Elijah Arroyo TE38 SEA 39 Noah Gray TE39 KC 40 Michael Mayer TE40 LV

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