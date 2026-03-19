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Fab's Post Free Agency 2026 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

The position did not see a lot of action in the trade and free-agent markets.
Michael Fabiano|
Cardinals TE Trey McBride remains the top player at his position in Fab's 2026 Fantasy Tight End Rankings.
Cardinals TE Trey McBride remains the top player at his position in Fab's 2026 Fantasy Tight End Rankings. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Unlike some of the other offensive skill positions, tight end did not see a lot of action in the trade and free-agent markets. Two of the biggest free agents, Travis Kelce and Dallas Goedert, both stayed with their respective teams. The same holds true for Cade Otton, who re-signed with Tampa Bay rather than test the offseason market further. 

The biggest name that changed teams was Isaiah Likely, who will be reunited with coach John Harbaugh in New York. We also saw Chig Okonkwo and Noah Fant move on from their 2025 teams, while David Njoku remains unsigned at this point. 

With that being said, here are my updated 2026 fantasy football tight end rankings. I’ll be updating these often throughout the offseason, so keep checking back!

2026 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

RK

Player

Pos

Team

1

Trey McBride

TE1

ARI

2

Brock Bowers

TE2

LV

3

Colston Loveland

TE3

CHI

4

Tyler Warren

TE4

IND

5

Harold Fannin Jr.

TE5

CLE

6

Kyle Pitts Sr.

TE6

ATL

7

Tucker Kraft

TE7

GB

8

Sam LaPorta

TE8

DET

9

Travis Kelce

TE9

KC

10

Jake Ferguson

TE10

DAL

11

Oronde Gadsden

TE11

LAC

12

Mark Andrews

TE12

BAL

13

Dalton Kincaid

TE13

BUF

14

Juwan Johnson

TE14

NO

15

Hunter Henry

TE15

NE

16

Dalton Schultz

TE16

HOU

17

Isaiah Likely

TE17

NYG

18

Dallas Goedert

TE18

PHI

19

T.J. Hockenson

TE19

MIN

20

George Kittle

TE20

SF

21

Brenton Strange

TE21

JAC

22

Pat Freiermuth

TE22

PIT

23

AJ Barner

TE23

SEA

24

Mason Taylor

TE24

NYJ

25

Chig Okonkwo

TE25

WAS

26

Cade Otton

TE26

TB

27

Jake Tonges

TE27

SF

28

David Njoku

TE28

FA

29

Gunnar Helm

TE29

TEN

30

Colby Parkinson

TE30

LAR

31

Evan Engram

TE31

DEN

32

Ja'Tavion Sanders

TE32

CAR

33

Greg Dulcich

TE33

MIA

34

Terrance Ferguson

TE34

LAR

35

Mike Gesicki

TE35

CIN

36

Theo Johnson

TE36

NYG

37

Jonnu Smith

TE37

FA

38

Elijah Arroyo

TE38

SEA

39

Noah Gray

TE39

KC

40

Michael Mayer

TE40

LV

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Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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