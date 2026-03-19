Fab's Post Free Agency 2026 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings
Unlike some of the other offensive skill positions, tight end did not see a lot of action in the trade and free-agent markets. Two of the biggest free agents, Travis Kelce and Dallas Goedert, both stayed with their respective teams. The same holds true for Cade Otton, who re-signed with Tampa Bay rather than test the offseason market further.
The biggest name that changed teams was Isaiah Likely, who will be reunited with coach John Harbaugh in New York. We also saw Chig Okonkwo and Noah Fant move on from their 2025 teams, while David Njoku remains unsigned at this point.
With that being said, here are my updated 2026 fantasy football tight end rankings. I’ll be updating these often throughout the offseason, so keep checking back!
2026 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings
RK
Player
Pos
Team
1
Trey McBride
TE1
ARI
2
Brock Bowers
TE2
LV
3
Colston Loveland
TE3
CHI
4
Tyler Warren
TE4
IND
5
Harold Fannin Jr.
TE5
CLE
6
Kyle Pitts Sr.
TE6
ATL
7
Tucker Kraft
TE7
GB
8
Sam LaPorta
TE8
DET
9
Travis Kelce
TE9
KC
10
Jake Ferguson
TE10
DAL
11
Oronde Gadsden
TE11
LAC
12
Mark Andrews
TE12
BAL
13
Dalton Kincaid
TE13
BUF
14
Juwan Johnson
TE14
NO
15
Hunter Henry
TE15
NE
16
Dalton Schultz
TE16
HOU
17
Isaiah Likely
TE17
NYG
18
Dallas Goedert
TE18
PHI
19
T.J. Hockenson
TE19
MIN
20
George Kittle
TE20
SF
21
Brenton Strange
TE21
JAC
22
Pat Freiermuth
TE22
PIT
23
AJ Barner
TE23
SEA
24
Mason Taylor
TE24
NYJ
25
Chig Okonkwo
TE25
WAS
26
Cade Otton
TE26
TB
27
Jake Tonges
TE27
SF
28
David Njoku
TE28
FA
29
Gunnar Helm
TE29
TEN
30
Colby Parkinson
TE30
LAR
31
Evan Engram
TE31
DEN
32
Ja'Tavion Sanders
TE32
CAR
33
Greg Dulcich
TE33
MIA
34
Terrance Ferguson
TE34
LAR
35
Mike Gesicki
TE35
CIN
36
Theo Johnson
TE36
NYG
37
Jonnu Smith
TE37
FA
38
Elijah Arroyo
TE38
SEA
39
Noah Gray
TE39
KC
40
Michael Mayer
TE40
LV
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Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano