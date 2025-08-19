Falcons Offense Pushing 'Boundaries' of Bijan Robinson's Role
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson rushed for 1,456 yards and 14 touchdowns during his second NFL season last year. He also chipped in 61 catches for 431 yards.
With 1,887 yards, Robinson finished behind only Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry and Jahmyr Gibbs in yards from scrimmage during the 2024 season.
Yet, Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson has still talked about how the running back's role could grow in 2025.
"Now that we're a full year into the system, we've definitely pushed the boundaries with what ‘B’ can do in terms of lining up in different locations, different things that we're trying to activate with him," Zac Robinson said. "But that's been kind of the number one goal since we got back in the offseason and March and April was just to see where we could go with it, and he's done an unbelievable job handling everything.
"There are plays on the script today that he's lining up in a number of different locations and activating him different ways.
"But, he's done a great job handling it. Like I said, [running backs coach Michael] Pitre prepares those guys so well that it's pretty seamless whenever we get those things going.”
Falcons' Bijan Robinson Still Hasn't Received Full Potential?
On one hand, it's hard to expect even more from Robinson. Even in the NFL's still relatively new 17-game slate, approach 1,900 yards from scrimmage is no small feat.
Even the best running backs don't do that every season.
But Robinson has proven to be durable early in his NFL career. He has yet to miss a game, and he averaged more than 21 touches per week last season.
Now entering the second season in Zac Robinson's offense, the running back could really explode with a quarterback who might target him often as a security blanket.
"The first year in the system, we wanted to make sure, hey, running back, obviously, we were able to get him involved out on the perimeter in the pass game a decent amount. But yeah, that first year was the goal," the Falcons offensive coordinator said. "Like, ‘Hey, let's let ‘B’ running back do his things from that standpoint,’ and then from there, it's just kind of taken off.”
CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin put together a list of the best secret weapons for young quarterbacks around the league. For Penix, Benjamin curiously picked Robinson.
Not that Robinson isn't a great weapon for Penix; he's just not much of a secret anymore in Atlanta.
Secret or not, though, Benjamin sees Robinson potentially getting more touches in 2025.
"Drake London is the bona fide No. 1 in Atlanta's receiving corps, but the Falcons offense runs through Robinson," Benjamin wrote. "The running back accounted for close to 1,900 yards from scrimmage in 2024, and that was while playing behind an ailing Kirk Cousins for most of the year.
"It'd be no surprise at all if Atlanta leans even more upon the dual-purpose back while easing Penix into the top gig. In fact, it might not be a stretch to suggest the Falcons will go as far as Bijan carries them, even if Penix proves to be a superior passer than the present version of Cousins."
If Robinson does get more touches, fans shouldn't be surprised if the running back pushes for 2,000 yards from scrimmage in 2025.