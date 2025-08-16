Falcons' Raheem Morris Speaks out on Edge Rusher Bralen Trice
The Atlanta Falcons are counting on first-round rookies Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr., along with free agent signee Leonard Floyd, fixing the team's pass rush. But the Falcons could also receive a boost from second-year defender Bralen Trice.
The Atlanta 2024 third-rounder is working his way back from an ACL tear he sustained during last year's preseason. Falcons head coach Raheem Morris explained to reporters Friday night that he liked the progress Trice showed during the team's Week 2 preseason matchup against the Tennessee Titans.
"I was really pleased to see Bralen getting back out there and getting active again, getting acclimated to playing live football, live tackle," Morris told the media. "We eased him into it. Got a couple good practices. He played in our scrimmage versus each other. He was able to go through our joint practices this week.
"Then to get him into a game is the next big step for him, crossing that hurdle. So, I'm really excited to see where he's going as well.”
Trice sustained a torn ACL in his preseason debut as a rookie. The Falcons placed him on season-ending injured reserve on Aug. 11, 2024.
Friday was the first time Trice was on the field for a game since the injury.
Edge Rusher Bralen Trice Returns for Falcons
Obviously, Trice playing in a live game again was a big step Friday night. He posted one total tackle.
Trice didn't play in the team's preseason opener versus the Detroit Lions on Aug. 8. But as Morris explained, the team has been easing the edge rusher back onto the field.
The former third-round pick shared after Week 1 of the preseason that he "feels great."
"Nothing negative. Just taking care of my knee, making sure I get through the preseason," he told reporters about not playing against the Lions.
In 40 college games at Washington, Trice posted 101 combined tackles, including 29 tackles for loss and 18 sacks. He had 16 sacks in his final 28 college contests.
For that reason, no one should sleep on Trice making an impact for the Falcons pass rush in 2025. That could especially happen if opposing offensive lines are preoccupied with blocking Walker, Pearce and Floyd.
Walker didn't play Friday night against the Titans because of a groin injury. But Morris shared that his initial thoughts with the team's pass rush in the preseason contest were positive.
“Got to go back and look at it completely, but you’ve got two sacks. It looked like we had pretty good pressure," Morris said. "It looked like they developed and devoted a lot of time to protecting us with a bunch of chippers keeping people in, so that's always a good sign when you’ve got some people going.
"Obviously, got a lot of four-man rush, obviously got a chance to spin those guys in late, got a chance to get James [Pearce Jr.] in later into the game in certain situations. ‘D-Lo’ [DeAngelo Malone] at the end, rushing off the passer.
"There was a couple series there which you’d like to look a little bit better, particularly that two minute in the half, but for the most part, I'd have to say yes and I'm going to go see the tape and see how it looked.”