Falcons Projected to Land Super Bowl Champion Edge Rusher
Bryce Huff is a Super Bowl champion. But he might not be a member of the Philadelphia Eagles much longer.
The edge rusher didn't have the impact for the Eagles the team hoped when it signed Huff to a three-year, $51 million contract last March. That was, in part, because he missed five weeks due to a torn wrist ligament. Huff returned for the postseason, but the Eagles made him inactive for the Super Bowl.
On Feb. 11, USA Today's Cory Woodroof predicted the Atlanta Falcons to acquire Huff from the Eagles in an offseason trade.
"The Philadelphia Eagles made Huff inactive for the 2025 Super Bowl, which means a parting of the ways might be near," Woodroof wrote. "Huff reuniting with his New York Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich makes a lot of sense, as Atlanta has a clear need at the position. The Eagles could get the contract off the books, while the Falcons could try to revive the version of Huff that posted 10 sacks in 2023."
If the Falcons have to accepted Huff's contract, then it might be a different conversation. Atlanta doesn't have a lot of salary cap space this offseason.
But the Falcons might still have room for the 26-year-old, who is scheduled to only have a $7.5 million cap hit in 2025. Huff will then have a $11.7 million cap hit for the 2026 season.
Woodroof didn't discuss trade compensation. But on Jan. 13, Bleacher Report's Maurice Moton also predicted the Falcons to acquire Huff. Moton projected Atlanta to trade a pair of Day 3 draft selections in 2025 for Huff.
The Falcons don't possess a lot of draft capital this offseason. They sent a 2025 third-rounder to the New England Patriots for veteran Matthew Judon last August.
That traded didn't work out as Atlanta hoped, and Judon is an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
The Falcons entered the offseason with three Day 3 selections -- a fourth-rounder and a pair of seventh-round choices.
Huff wouldn't come to Atlanta without risk. But at least he is five years younger than Judon. The Falcons are likely to be able to acquire Huff without giving up another Day 2 pick.
If they can, he might be worth the risk. Landing a franchise edge rusher at No. 15 overall should still be Atlanta's preferred method for fixing its pass rush. But if the Falcons, yet again, address a different need in the first round, Huff could be a temporary fix along the edge.
Huff should be a great fit in new Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich's scheme. Huff experienced his best NFL season in Ulbrich's defense with the New York Jets in 2023. Over 17 games that season, Huff had 10 sacks, 10 tackles for loss and 21 quarterback hits.
With the Eagles in 2024, Huff had 2.5 sacks, three tackles for loss and four quarterback hits during 12 regular games. He didn't record any statistics during two playoff contests.