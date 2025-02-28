Trade Proposal Sees Falcons Take Smart Flier on Double-Digit Sack Edge Rusher
The Atlanta Falcons don't have much draft capital to offer NFL teams if they want to execute a trade this offseason. But Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport proposed Thursday that the team could dip into their 2026 draft picks to land a veteran edge rusher on the trade market.
Davenport suggested the Falcons could acquire Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Bryce Huff for a 2026 sixth-round choice.
"Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is one of the best in the league at his job, but he appears to have whiffed badly on edge-rusher Bryce Huff," wrote Davenport.
"After a 10-sack season with the New York Jets, the 26-year-old got a three-year, $51.1 million contract with the Eagles. However, he was a complete non-factor for the team in 2024 with just 2.5 sacks and wasn't even active for its win in Super Bowl LIX."
It appears the inception of Davenport's Huff trade proposal to the Falcons came from ESPN's Aaron Schatz, who named the Falcons as a potential Huff trade partner for the Eagles. Schatz, though, argued it could take a mid-round 2026 pick for a team to land Huff.
But Davenport seemed rather confident it wouldn't take that much.
"This would essentially be a salary dump [for the Eagles], because even the Falcons aren't going to give up much for a player who had the disappointing season Huff did a year ago. Atlanta would also have to do some financial wrangling to fit him under the cap," wrote Davenport.
"However, the Falcons need pass-rush help as much as any team in the league. And players with 10-sack seasons on their NFL resume aren't often available on the cheap."
The Falcons landing Huff for anything that doesn't include a 2025 draft pick should be quite enticing. Doing that will allow the Falcons to add both a veteran defender through a trade and address edge rusher, along with the rest of the defense, with what little draft capital they still possess in 2025.
Entering the 2025 NFL Combine, the Falcons hold four draft picks this spring.
With Huff, the Falcons would be adding an edge rusher who posted 10 sacks, 10 tackles for loss and 21 quarterback hits with the New York Jets in 2023.
During that season, Huff played for defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, who is the new Falcons defensive coordinator this year. That is another reason why bringing in Huff, even after his down 2024 season, is an enticing proposition for Atlanta.
Huff won't be the solution by himself. But he could be part of the answer at edge rusher. The Falcons should jump at the chance of adding him without giving up anything that's going to help them find the other part of the 2025 edge rushing solution.