Falcons Opponent Loses Key Piece to Suspension for Season Opener
It's official. The Atlanta Falcons will not have to face cornerback Cameron Sutton when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers during Week 1.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Monday that the league has suspended Sutton the first eight games of the 2024 regular season for "violating the NFL's personal conduct policy."
“Cameron Sutton of the Pittsburgh Steelers is suspended without pay for the first eight games of the 2024 regular season for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy, it was announced today,” Pelissero wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “The NFL investigated the March incident involving Sutton and determined he violated the Personal Conduct Policy.
“Sutton will be eligible for reinstatement on October 29 following the Steelers’ Week 8 game against the New York Giants.”
Sutton's violation of the personal conduct policy included an arrest warrant that the Hillsborough County (Florida) Sheriff's Office issued on March 20. The office issued the warrant after the police were unable to contact the cornerback.
Sutton finally turned himself in to police 10 days later. He faced a charge of domestic battery by strangulation, a third-degree felony. When he turned himself in, the police charged Sutton with misdemeanor battery.
The cornerback entered a pretrial diversion program on April 8.
The Detroit Lions released Sutton a day after the Hillsborough police issued the warrant. The Steelers, who drafted Sutton in 2017, signed the cornerback on June 5.
Sutton didn't have a particularly good season with the Lions in 2023. He led the team in defensive snaps. However, as the team's top cornerback, and Detroit finished 27th in passing yards allowed and tied for 29th in yards yielded per pass attempt.
In Pittsburgh, Sutton will likely return to a role in the slot. The Steelers top two outside cornerbacks for Week 1 will likely be Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson.
But the loss of Sutton for the season opener will favor the Falcons. Pittsburgh doesn't have a lot of slot cornerback experience outside of Sutton on its roster. So, with the veteran cornerback unavailable, perhaps the Falcons will be able to create favorable matchups for Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson in the slot.
The Falcons will host the Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on the first Sunday of the regular season.