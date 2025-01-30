Falcons Urged to Target Rival Edge Rusher, Former No. 2 Pick
It seemed like a foregone conclusion that edge rusher Chase Young would join the Atlanta Falcons. Halfway through the 2019 season, the Falcons sat at 1-7 with only seven sacks. The marriage seemed too perfect for a team set to pick at the top of the draft board.
But the Falcons won six of their last eight games in 2019, which moved them all the way down to No. 16 in the first round. Young went No. 2 to the then Washington Redskins.
But CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani argued on Jan. 30 that the Falcons could remedy the fact Young didn't land in Atlanta through the 2020 NFL draft. Dajani named Young the "one free agent" the Falcons should prioritize in 2025 NFL free agency.
"In his one season with the Saints, the former Defensive Rookie of the Year recorded 5.5 sacks and a career-high 21 QB hits," Dajani wrote. "Young registered 47 hurries and 66 pressures, according to PFF, which both ranked inside the top seven among pass rushers.
"Young is worth a multi-year deal, and shouldn't come too expensive for the Falcons."
How much Young could cost will be key to whether the Falcons will be able to sign him. According to Spotrac, Atlanta enters the 2025 offseason more than $7.5 million over the salary cap.
The Falcons also have their own free agents to sign such as center Drew Dalman. If it's a question of whether to re-sign Dalman or add Young, even with Atlanta's huge need at edge rusher, Dalman should be the priority.
But Young would be a nice addition to the Falcons defense, which was again near the bottom of the barrel in sacks last season. Atlanta sacked opposing quarterbacks 31 times, which was ranked second-to-last in the NFL.
Young was a rotational player in New Orleans. But while playing 63% of the Saints' defensive snaps, he put together a solid campaign. On top of 5.5 sacks and 21 quarterback hits, he had eight tackles for loss, three pass defenses and one forced fumble.
The Falcons could pair Young with Arnold Ebiketie in 2025. Ebiketie led Atlanta with six sacks last season. He also had six sacks during 2023, but in that season, he played on a defense with edge rusher Bud Dupree and defensive tackle Calais Campbell.
Whether it's Young, another veteran or a first-round pick, the Falcons need another edge rusher for their pass rush to significantly improve next fall. Another edge presence should also help the development of Ebiketie, who will enter a contract season in 2025.