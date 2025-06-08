Falcons' Chris Lindstrom Receives Major Title Ahead of 2025 NFL Season
The Atlanta Falcons drafted guard Chris Lindstrom before a lot of NFL teams feel comfortable selecting an interior offensive lineman. But the Falcons did that in the hopes of landing a difference maker.
The strategy worked. Lindstrom has grown into one of the best offensive guards in the NFL.
According to Pro Football Focus, Lindstrom is the very best. Last week, Pro Football Focus's Mason Cameron ranked Lindstrom the No. 1 offensive guard in the NFL.
"Lindstrom is as dominant a force on the interior as they come. The three-time All-Pro has led all guards in PFF grading each of the past three seasons, culminating in a league-leading 95.5 mark and 1.63 PFF WAR over that span," Cameron wrote. "He has earned a positive grade on a dominant 24.6% of his run-blocking snaps over the past three seasons."
This is the second year in a row Lindstrom is No. 1 on PFF's offseason guard rankings. Lindstrom held onto the No. 1 spot while the rest of the top five was mostly in flux.
"Lindstrom had a slow start to his NFL career, but his year-over-year improvement has made him one of the best guards in the NFL over the past three years. The former first-round pick has earned second-team All-Pro honors in back-to-back years and is the league's highest-graded guard since 2022," wrote PFF's Thomas Valentine in June 2024.
"Lindstrom is a force in the run game, using his athleticism and physicality to create lanes. And his pass blocking has improved, resulting in a 78.6 pass-blocking grade in 2023 after he allowed just 15 pressures."
In May 2023, PFF rated Lindstrom the No. 4 best guard in the NFL.
Lindstrom has made the Pro Bowl each of the past three seasons. He also made second-team All-Pro during those three campaigns.
In 2024, Kansas City Chiefs' Joe Thuney and Denver Broncos' Quinn Meinerz made first-team All-Pro. Thuney and Meinerz were second and third, respectively, on PFF's 2025 best guards list.