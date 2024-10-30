Dallas Cowboys Micah Parsons has High Praise for Atlanta Falcons
Dallas Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons has nothing but positives for the Atlanta Falcons ahead of Sunday’s Week 9 clash.
On his show, ‘The Edge with Michah Parsons,’ on Bleacher Report, Parsons was asked about his thoughts on his team's matchup with the Falcons and whether or not he would be suiting up on Sunday.
Regarding his injury status, he never commented on it and instead praised ‘Captain Kirk.’
“It’s obviously going to be a great matchup. Kirk Cousins has been playing back into rhythm after being shaky the first few weeks. He’s looking very, very good.” Parsons said.
He then delved into the rest of the offensive skill players.
“Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts, Drake London, obviously are all explosive around the field.”
As a player who spends his days terrorizing NFL offenses, the praise for the Falcons' young core is quite high – as it should be.
Bijan Robinson has transformed into one of the league’s most complete backs at just 22 years of age. He is fourth in the NFL with 790 yards from scrimmage.
Kyle Pitts, at 24 years of age, has the potential to thrive against the Cowboy's defense, as they allowed George Kittle to gain 128 receiving yards and a touchdown last week. Additionally, they are one of the bottom ten defenses against defending the tight end position, as they have allowed four touchdowns on the year to opposing tight ends.
Drake London is also tied for fourth in the NFL with five touchdowns receptions on the season.
Parsons even went on to comment about Atlanta’s defense and their pass rush situation.
“Their defense is lights out, everyone talks about them struggling to rush the passer. They got some good guys in Judon and Jarrett; it’s gonna start clicking.”
Above all, Micah understands that whoever Dallas’s opponent is, they tend to bring their A games.
“I know how it goes. Everyone plays great against us, and whoever it is will turn into the best defensive line in the NFL. It’ll be the game of the year for them, the game of the week for us.”
This matchup is an opportunity for the Falcons to end ‘America’s Team’s season. They will be going all in to avoid dropping to a 3-6 win/loss record with two other teams in the NFC East with five and six wins—the urgency is now for the Cowboys.
The Falcons must match that energy on Sunday despite being in the driver's seat of the NFC South.