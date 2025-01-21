Falcons Sign Former Historic QB Recruit, College WR Star
With the Atlanta Falcons filling out their offseason roster since the end of the regular season, the team added an interesting name on January 21 -- wide receiver David Sills.
The Falcons announced through a press release they signed Sills to a reserve/future contract.
Sills first gained popularity in the football world as a 13-year-old commit for Lane Kiffin at USC in 2010. Sills was in the eighth grade at the time.
A Wilmington, Delaware native, Sills committed to West Virginia four years later. He played quarterback for the Mountaineers during the 2015 season. Then after one season at El Camino College, Sill returned to West Virginia to play wide receiver.
He led the Big 12 in touchdown receptions with 18 in 2017 and 15 during 2018. He also had at least 980 receiving yards and 60 receptions during both seasons.
Sills joined the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He made his NFL debut with the New York Giants during the 2021 season. Most recently, Sills played three games for the Denver Broncos in 2023.
In 16 NFL games from 2021-23, Sills caught 13 passes for 123 yards, averaging 9.5 yards per catch. He played 384 offensive snaps and 23 snaps on special teams.
He had a bulk of his playing time in 2022 with the Giants when he lined up for 270 offensive snaps in nine games. Sills played all of his special teams snaps during 2021.
A year ago, the Broncos signed Sills to a reserve/future contract. Denver released Sills prior to the league's roster cutdown day at the end of training camp, but he joined the team's first practice squad.
Denver elevated Sills from the practice squad for one game, but he didn't appear on the field. Sills also didn't have any catches when he played three games for the Broncos in 2023.
Sill is one of a few notable receivers the Falcons have added this offseason on a reserve/future contract. Most notably, Atlanta signed former first-round pick Phillip Dorsett II to the same type of offseason deal on January 17.