Defensive Linemen Atlanta Falcons Could Target on Day 2 and 3 of NFL Draft
The Atlanta Falcons addressed their pass rush in a big way on Thursday night with the acquisition of edge rushers Jalon Walker at No. 15 and James Pearce Jr. at No. 26.
However, they’re still light in the middle. They aren’t scheduled to pick again until No. 101 overall at the end of the third round, and then they’re up again early on Day 3 at No. 118.
Whether the Falcons are lined up with a four-man or three-man front, they need a few more big bodies in the trenches. Here are a few that could be available when the Falcons are on the clock again.
Jared Ivey, 6’6 / 275 (Ole Miss)
Imagine a young player with height, long levers and scheme versatility? Now, place that person as a five-technique that gives blockers fits with his ability to win with a strong punch that will control offensive lineman by jarring them vertically?
Now, outside of flashing the skills to play end in a 3-4 or 4-3, picture the former Ole Miss Rebel kicking inside to operate as a three-technique in passing situations. While you probably can't pencil him in for double-digit sacks, he gives them scheme versatility, providing Atlanta with a chess piece to move around the board.
Ivey had 42 tackles and seven sacks last season with Ole Miss.
Sai'vion Jones, 6’5 / 280 (LSU)
Like Ivey, the former LSU Tiger lineman brings versatility to the table. However, a double-edge sword exists with the prospect. From an athletic standpoint, Jones surpasses Ivey in regards to speed and explosion, by far.
Yet, Ivey is a far more polished player, at this point in their respective football journeys. Jones's athletic palette is filled, but he lacks polish. With strong hands, comes erratic placement and the inability to find proper leverage points. Additionally, with speed arrives lack of a breakdown and over pursuit. In Atlanta, he can develop the necessary traits to marry the abundant talent with technique.
Jones had 40 tackles and 4.5 sacks last season with LSU and his best football may be ahead of him.
Deone Walker, 6’7 / 331 (Kentucky)
Nothing about Walker's approach could be considered finesse. Atlanta needs that monster in the middle of their defense, an ability to collapse the pocket from the middle. Plus, the need to absorb double teams that free up teammates. In a nutshell, that could describe the former Wildcat.
Still, at the same time, Walker's feet tell a different tale. With basketball in his background, you witness an elevated mobility for a 344-pound tackle, but he plays a bit high and gets leveraged at the point of attack by interior linemen who can handle his size.
When the Falcons released Grady Jarrett, a void opened up along the defensive line. The Falcons made a preemptive strike in replacing Jarrett by drafting Ruke Orhorhoro and Brandon Dorlus in 2024. However, they lack size overall across their defensive front. They’ve added speed on defense with Walker, Pearce and free agent linebacker Divine Deablo.
They could still use some size.