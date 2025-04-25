NFL Draft Grades: Falcons Score With Walker, See Mixed Grades With Pearce Trade
Georgia's Jalon Walker and Tennessee's James Pearce were two edge rushers that NFL draft experts connected to the Atlanta Falcons often during the 2025 draft process. As it turned out, the Falcons landed both.
Walker slipped in the first round, which allowed the Falcons to grab him at No. 15 overall. Then, general manager Terry Fontenot traded back up into the first round at No. 26 overall to select Pearce.
The panel of draft hosts on NFL Network raved about Atlanta's selection of Walker but then questioned how much the team had to give up to move back into the first round for Pearce. In the hours after the first round ended, many NFL pundits shared the same opinions.
A pair of NFL writers from USA Today, Ayrton Ostly and MIchael Middlehurst-Schwartz, each gave the Falcons an A-minus grade for selecting Walker.
"The Falcons have a huge need at edge rusher and take one of the more explosive players in the draft with the local prospect Walker," Ostley wrote. "He played off-ball linebacker primarily in college before lining up at edge rusher more in 2024. Atlanta could use help at both spots and offers defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich a versatile piece on defense."
Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano and Matt Verderame loved the Falcons landing Walker for many of the same reasons. Manzano and Verderame awarded the Falcons an A grade for picking the Georgia defender.
"The Falcons finally drafted an edge rusher in the first round. Walker could have a standout NFL career as a hybrid defender. He’s undersized as a 6' 1" and 243-pound edge rusher, but that might be his best position because of how he uses his speed and length to his advantage," wrote Manzano.
"Walker said he welcomes the role of being a chess piece."
Pro Football Focus gave each pick a descriptive grade rather than a letter grade. For drafting Walker, the Falcons earned a "good" grade.
However, Pro Football Sports Network was more critical, arguing that Marshall's Mike Green would have been a better selection because of his ability to play entirely along the edge.
"The Falcons no doubt hope that Walker will infuse their defensive front with desperately needed pass-rush competence," the PFSN staff wrote. "If pass-rush help were their target here, Mike Green would’ve been a better pick in theory, but his character evaluation may have ruled him out for Atlanta. There’s no disputing Walker’s mentality or dynamism in passing situations — the only question is how high his ceiling truly is as an outlier."
Presumably because of his character issues, Green didn't get drafted in the first round.
The Falcons weren't done drafting Thursday after picking Walker. Atlanta sent its 2025 second-round choice (No. 46 overall), a 2025 seventh-round pick (No. 242 overall) and a 2026 first-rounder to the Los Angeles Rams for No. 26 overall and a 2025 third-rounder (No. 101 overall).
At No. 26, the Falcons grabbed Pearce.
It's difficult to argue the Falcons taking a big swing at fixing their biggest roster need since they last made the playoffs wasn't a good thing. But analysts questioned how much draft capital the Falcons sent to Los Angeles to move back into the first round for Pearce.
Middlehurst-Schwartz gave the pick a C-plus grade while Ostly awarded the pick a B grade.
"On one hand, Atlanta deserves credit for going all out to invigorate its pass rush," Middlehurst-Schwartz wrote. "Pearce is a blur off the edge, and he has as much upside as any edge rusher outside of Abdul Carter in this class.
"But a non-playoff team parting with its 2026 first-rounder to get into the late first this year is tough to square. The Falcons might have the mentality that they're merely receiving their Day 1 choice a year early, but this is a high-risk, high-reward move."
Pro Football Focus gave the pick a "good" grade but Pro Football Sports Network awarded the move a C.
"Outside of the pass-rush phase, however, and even within it, there are concerns. Pearce doesn’t have an elite bend component; his proportional length is closer to average than elite, and he’s lighter than preferred. His run-defense utility is minimal, and an EDGE duo of Walker and Pearce could be washed out more often than not," wrote the PFSN staff.
"Add in Pearce’s rumored coachability issues and the loss of a 2026 first-round pick, and this might be too much uncertainty and risk."
The Sports Illustrated staff, though, was very high on the Falcons grabbing Pearce. The Falcons received an A-minus grade from Manzano and Verderame for picking Pearce.
"The Falcons doubled up on edge rusher with the athletically gifted Pearce. If Pearce reaches his potential, he could be the best edge rusher in this class," wrote Manzano.
If the Falcons don't make the postseason in 2025, they could be starting over with a new general manager that doesn't have a first-round pick next year. That obviously won't be ideal.
But Atlanta won't make the postseason this winter unless the team's pass rush is a lot better. The Falcons hope Walker and Pearce together will give the team that pass rushing improvement.