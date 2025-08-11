Falcons' DeMarcco Hellams Fires Warning to NFL After Big Hit in Preseason Return
Atlanta Falcons safety DeMarcco Hellams was back on the field for a game Friday for the first time in nearly a year. From a physicality standpoint, it didn't take very long for Hellams to make his presence felt.
Hellams delivered a big hit against when Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds leaked out of the backfield for a pass on the second drive of the game. Hellams knocked down Reynolds and although the hit looked clean, the hit was so big the officials called Hellams for an unnecessary roughness penalty.
But it doesn't sound like the penalty is going to make Hellams shy about delivering another big hit with his next opportunity.
"It's definitely something that I enjoy to do," Hellams told reporters Monday. "My mindset and my approach to the game, if they aren't wearing the color of my teammates, I really don't care for them."
DeMarcco Hellams Returning From Season-Ending Ankle Injury
While the Falcons obviously want Hellams to do it without getting penalized, that physical presence is what Hellams can bring to the Atlanta secondary.
Hellams told reporters Monday he missed all of last season with a high-ankle sprain. The safety also said he underwent tight rope surgery to repair the injury.
But Hellams was excited to officially make his return Friday.
"It was just fun to be back out there after a whole year off," Hellams. "There was a lot of emotions for me out there, just being back out there with my teammates."
The Falcons placed the safety on injured reserve on Aug. 27 last year.
As a rookie, Hellams posted 40 combined tackles, including one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit in 15 games during 2023. He started four of those 15 contests.
The Falcons didn't re-sign veteran safety Justin Simmons this offseason, so Hellams could bring his physicality as a regular starter at free safety next to All-Pro candidate Jessie Bates III.
Hellams played 369 defensive snaps and 221 snaps on special teams as a rookie.
Hellams Sends Prays to Lions' Morice Norris
While the 25-year-old safety expressed that he didn't care about the well-being of his opponents during his interview Monday, it's important to note that Hellams sent his best to Detroit Lions defensive back Morice Norris.
The Lions defender spent more than 10 minutes on the field before getting put into an ambulance and sent to a local hospital after a hit early in the fourth quarter Friday.
"Prays up for Morice from Detroit," Hellams said. "So the game ended how it did. But at the end of the day, we know it's bigger than football."
The Falcons and Lions agreed not to finish the game after Norris was taken to the hospital. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Monday that the defensive back was in the NFL's concussion protocol but added that he was back with the team and doing well.